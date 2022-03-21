Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pushes higher despite Powell hawkishness

- Spot gold has advanced on Monday despite the US dollar and yields rising in wake of hawkish Powell commentary.
- XAU/USD is in the $1940 area and eyeing recent highs around $1950 as inflation and geopolitical concerns linger.
Spot gold (XAU/USD) has mostly been trading on the front-foot during US trading hours, despite the latest remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which struck market participants as far more hawkish than expected and boosted the US dollar/yields. Gold has rallied from early session sub-$1920 per troy ounce lows to current levels in the $1940 region, where it trades about 1.0% higher on the day. Last Thursday and Friday’s higher in the $1950 area are for now capping the price action.
Powell said that the Fed needs to move expeditiously to get interest rates back to neutral, warning that could mean rate hikes of greater than 25bps intervals and said that the Fed might need to take rates above neutral. Some analysts said his remarks were nothing more than a reiteration of his post-Fed policy announcement remarks from last week, but markets responded by further upping the implied probability of a 50bps move in May to above 60% (from around 50% prior to his commentary).
The subsequent move higher in the US dollar (DXY +0.25%) and US bond yields (2s +17bps, 10s +15bps) would typically weigh on gold demand by making it more expensive for the holders of non-US dollar currency and via a higher “opportunity cost” of holding non-yielding assets. But risk-off market conditions (US equities are a little lower across the board) seem to be spurring some safe-haven demand, while a sharp upside in crude oil markets is keeping inflation fears alive and thus spurring some safe-haven demand. Oil prices have flown around $8.0 higher (in WTI) on the session as momentum towards an EU-wide embargo on Russian oil exports build.
Another bullish factor for gold is the fact that Russo-Ukraine peace talks appear to have largely stagnated, with no progress seen over the weekend, all while the brutality of the Russian assault on various Ukrainian cities rises. Hence, the momentum towards ever-stricter sanctions against the Russian economy remains strong. The calculation right now for gold appears to be that there is still plenty enough reason to continue adding to longs on any pullback to the $1900 area.
XAU/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1937.63
|Today Daily Change
|16.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.84
|Today daily open
|1921.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1943.43
|Daily SMA50
|1875.61
|Daily SMA100
|1840.33
|Daily SMA200
|1813.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1945.34
|Previous Daily Low
|1918.05
|Previous Weekly High
|1990.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|1895.15
|Previous Monthly High
|1974.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|1788.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1928.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1934.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1911.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1901
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1883.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1938.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1955.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1965.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD in a battle to retain the 0.7400 mark
The AUD/USD pair reached an intraday high of 0.7424, easing alongside Wall Street after Fed Chair Powell joined the 50 bps rate hike club. Powell noted that “inflation is much too high,” lifting odds for a large move in May.
EUR/USD heading lower amid Ukraine invasion, Powell’s words
EUR/USD trades at around 1.1020 hit by continued tensions in Eastern Europe and hawkish comments from Fed officials, chief Powell included. RBA Governor Lowe coming up next.
XAU/USD pushes higher despite Powell hawkishness
Spot gold has advanced on Monday despite the US dollar and yields rising in wake of hawkish Powell commentary. XAU/USD is in the $1940 area and eyeing recent highs around $1950 as inflation and geopolitical concerns linger.
XRP price swallows sellers as Ripple marches higher
XRP has been performing very well over the past week, specifically over the weekend. Despite Sunday’s price action nearly wiping out of all of Saturday’s gains, buyers have been very responsive to any dips in Ripple, giving new and existing short positions a cause for concern.
Russia wants to destroy the west, China wants to exploit it
the only reason China would want to support Russia has nothing to do with having the same or similar ideologies, but rather to get its hands on those assets.