Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD on the rise, hits $1600/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAU/USD bulls are eying at the 2020 highs. 
  • Buyers' short term targets can be located near the 1610.30 and 1614.31 levels.
 

Gold daily chart

 
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). Gold is rising in a bullish channel as the market is challenging $1600 per ounce.
 

Gold four-hour chart

XAU/USD is breaking above the 1600 mark. Bulls want to extend gains towards 1610.30 and 1614.31 resistance levels as bulls remain firmly in control. On the flip side, pullbacks down may find support near the 1589.38, 1584.39 and 1579.40 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 
Resistance: 1599.35, 1610.30, 1614.31
Support: 1589.38, 1584.39, 1579.40
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1600.81
Today Daily Change 19.86
Today Daily Change % 1.26
Today daily open 1580.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1570.97
Daily SMA50 1539.07
Daily SMA100 1510.29
Daily SMA200 1467.78
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1583.84
Previous Daily Low 1578.88
Previous Weekly High 1584.36
Previous Weekly Low 1561.99
Previous Monthly High 1611.53
Previous Monthly Low 1517.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1580.77
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1581.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 1578.61
Daily Pivot Point S2 1576.26
Daily Pivot Point S3 1573.65
Daily Pivot Point R1 1583.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 1586.18
Daily Pivot Point R3 1588.53

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recaptures 1.08 as coronavirus fears weigh on market mood

EUR/USD recaptures 1.08 as coronavirus fears weigh on market mood

EUR/USD has recaptured 1.08 as US bond yields retreat in reaction to growing fears about the coronavirus outbreak economic impact. Earlier, the pair plunged amid weak German data.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bounces above 1.30 as markets shrug off wage figures

GBP/USD bounces above 1.30 as markets shrug off wage figures

GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 as investors ignore weak UK wage figures and Brexit concerns once again. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Altcoins push hard not waiting for a Bitcoin reaction

Altcoins push hard not waiting for a Bitcoin reaction

The Altcoin market has only needed one business day to see prices rise sharply again. Bitcoin, still, has adopted the anchor function and for the moment is giving up the battle for the $10000.

Read more

Gold firmer, near $1,600/oz on coronavirus fears

Gold firmer, near $1,600/oz on coronavirus fears

Renewed fears around the Chinese coronavirus (COVID-19) have been supporting the demand for the safe haven metal in past hours, taking the ounce troy to levels just shy of the key $1,600 mark.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures