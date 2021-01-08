Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD off lows, $1900 still at risk ahead of NFP

- Gold is off the lows but not out of the wood yet.
- Recaptures 200-HMA, RSI still remains in the bearish zone.
- Rising channel breakdown on 1H keeps the sellers hopeful.
Gold (XAU/USD) has bounced-off a dip to near the $1906 region, as the bulls attempt a tepid recovery above the 200-hourly moving average (HMA), currently at $1909.
Despite the pullback, gold’s path of least resistance appears to the downside, especially after the price confirmed a rising channel breakdown on the hourly chart in the Asian trades.
Gold Price Chart: Hourly
Bears eye a break below the critical $1900 level to accelerate the downside. Further south, the previous week low of $1869 could be tested.
Meanwhile, the bearish bias will remain intact so long as the price holds below powerful resistance aligned around $1913, which is the confluence of the bearish 21-HMA and the channel support now resistance.
The next line of defense for the bears is seen at the downward-sloping 50-HMA at $1920.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has witnessed an uptick in the last hour, although remains below the 50 level, supporting the case for lower levels.
Gold Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1911.11
|Today Daily Change
|-3.41
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1913.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1884.55
|Daily SMA50
|1869.55
|Daily SMA100
|1893.22
|Daily SMA200
|1838.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1927.76
|Previous Daily Low
|1906.96
|Previous Weekly High
|1901.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|1869.32
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1914.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1919.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1904.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1895.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1883.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1925.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1936.88
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1946
