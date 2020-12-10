Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD licks wounds below $1,850 as risks wobble

- Gold holds lower ground despite recently bouncing off $1,830.
- Talks over US stimulus, Brexit drag on, virus woes add to the market worries.
- DXY snaps four-day recovery while tracking US treasury yields, Wall Street benchmarks trade mixed.
- Vaccine news, Brexit updates and stimulus headlines can entertain Asian traders amid a light calendar.
Gold fades the latest pullback from $1,830.32 while easing to $1,835 at the start of Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal nurses losses after declining for the last two days. Although optimism over the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine probe the gold bears’ dominance, wait for the US covid stimulus and Brexit worries joins worsening virus conditions in American to keep the commodity afloat.
Bulls and bears jostle amid cautious optimism…
With the speedy government approvals to the COVID-19 vaccine by the UK and Canada, with the US in the pipeline, global traders eye recovery as the American policymakers are near to clinching the deal on the much-awaited stimulus. However, the wait for the same joins negative signals for Brexit, amid preparations of contingency plans, to weigh on the risks and the precious metal off-late.
Also on the negative side is the record covid-led death toll in the US as well as a jump in the US Jobless Claims, coupled with sticky inflation data. It’s worth mentioning that the Sino-American and the Aussie-China tussles are offering background music to the bears but have been heard a little off-late.
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) addition to the stimulus, as expected, offered a sigh of relief to the bloc’s equity traders while Wall Street players end the day on mixed footings.
These catalysts portrayed the US dollar index (DXY) losses for the first time in the last five days while the US 10-year Treasury yields also dropped, recently by 3.5 basis points (bps), to 0.908% at the end of Thursday’s North American session.
Looking forward, a light calendar in Asia keeps the trader directed towards qualitative catalysts for fresh impetus. A vaccine announcement from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is in the pipeline and can offer the much-needed push to the gold. Though, likely downside due to the surprise negatives from Brexit and/or US aid package negotiation desk can’t be ruled out.
Technical analysis
Although an ascending trend line from November 30 offers immediate support around $1,830, the metal’s sustained trading below 21-day SMA and 50-day SMA, currently around $1,843 and $1,876, portrays the underlying weakness in momentum. As a result, gold sellers targeting a re-test of 200-day SMA, at $1,808.50 now, stay hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1834.85
|Today Daily Change
|-3.31
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|1838.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1843.06
|Daily SMA50
|1877.54
|Daily SMA100
|1911.4
|Daily SMA200
|1807.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1871.76
|Previous Daily Low
|1825.5
|Previous Weekly High
|1848.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1764.6
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1843.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1854.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1818.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1798.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1772.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1864.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1891.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1911.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD crashes under 1.32 on no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD has tumbled below 1.32, a fall of over 100 pips as Brexit talks seem to be on the verge of collapse. UK PM Johnson said that a no-deal Brexit is "looking very very likely." The new deadline is Sunday.
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 on ECB's exchange rate comments
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150, quickly shedding 30 pips following ECB Villeroy's comments on the euro exchange rate. The US dollar recovers ground amid stimulus concerns and the FDA's recommendation to approve Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
XAU/USD reverses an intraday dip back closer to weekly lows
Gold edged lower during the mid-European session and dropped to the lower end of its weekly range, around the $1824 region, albeit lacked follow-through.
Where next for the Fed, fiscal stimulus and Trump
A turbulent 2020 is nearly over with one last Federal Reserve meeting. Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam preview the world's most powerful central bank meeting and move toward 2021.
WTI: Off intraday top but stays mildly positive near nine-month high above $47.00
WTI bulls catch a breather after refreshing the highest levels since March 04, 2020. Risks recently benefitted from vaccine news, uncertainty over US stimulus, Brexit weigh on the mood. US dollar weakness can keep the oil bulls happy.