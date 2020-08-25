Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD is stuck in $50 price range

  • Gold is reporting marginal gains during Tuesday's Asian hours. 
  • The yellow metal is trapped in a $1,912-$1,962 range. 

Gold’s immediate bias will remain neutral while prices are held within the $50 range defined by Monday’s high of $1,962 and Friday’s low of $1,912. 

That’s because the yellow metal carved out a long-tailed hammer on Friday and an inverted hammer on Monday. In other words, Friday’s low is the level where buyers stepped in, while Monday’s high marks a price point where buyers failed to absorb selling pressure. 

As such, $1,962 and $1,192 are key levels to watch out for this week. A break above $1,962 would signal a range breakout and open the doors to $2,000. On the other hand, a move below $1,912 would expose the low of $1,863 (Aug. 12 low). 

At press time, gold is trading near $1,932 per ounce, representing a 0.15% gain on the day. 

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1931.59
Today Daily Change 2.23
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1929.36
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1974.14
Daily SMA50 1867.68
Daily SMA100 1789.43
Daily SMA200 1669.12
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1961.87
Previous Daily Low 1923.86
Previous Weekly High 2015.65
Previous Weekly Low 1911.64
Previous Monthly High 1984.8
Previous Monthly Low 1757.7
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1938.38
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1947.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 1914.86
Daily Pivot Point S2 1900.35
Daily Pivot Point S3 1876.85
Daily Pivot Point R1 1952.87
Daily Pivot Point R2 1976.37
Daily Pivot Point R3 1990.88

 

 

