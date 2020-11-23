Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD in bearish consolidation below $1840, remains vulnerable

- Gold licks its wounds below $1840, not out of the woods yet.
- Vaccine progress, stronger US data hammer gold prices.
- Focus on vaccine updates and risk sentiment for fresh impetus.
Gold (XAU/USD) is nursing losses in Tuesday’s Asian trading, having slumped 2% on Monday to reach the lowest levels in four months at $1831.
The yellow metal fades its recovery attempts above $1840 from multi-month lows, as the bears retain control after the price breached the long-held, critical support at $1850.
The main catalyst behind gold’s breakdown was the unexpectedly strong US Markit Preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMIs for November, which suggested a robust economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic blow and boosted the US dollar alongside the stocks.
Further, expectations for the rapid rollout of the coronavirus vaccines in the US and the UK combined with promising results of the vaccine trials caused investors to flock to riskier assets at the expense of the traditional safe-haven gold. The UK drugmaker AstraZeneca announced its vaccine has 90% efficacy without any serious side effects.
The vaccine progress back the narrative that life could likely return to normalcy in 2021 and therefore, boost a quicker global economic rebound, which could imply a lesser need for additional fiscal and monetary stimulus – a negative for gold.
Attention now turns towards the US CB Consumer Confidence data due later in the NA session for fresh dollar trades, as markets appear to have shifted their focus back on the fundamentals. In the meantime, the vaccine updates and sentiment on the global markets will continue to play out.
Gold technical levels
The bears could test the multi-month lows of $1831 if the selling resumes. The next critical support awaits at the psychological $1800 level. To the upside, the $1850 level offers immediate resistance. The bulls need to recapture 21-DMA at $1883 to ensure a sustained recovery.
Gold additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1837.40
|Today Daily Change
|-35.48
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.89
|Today daily open
|1872.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1889.36
|Daily SMA50
|1899.87
|Daily SMA100
|1909.75
|Daily SMA200
|1793.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1879.85
|Previous Daily Low
|1860.94
|Previous Weekly High
|1899.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|1852.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1872.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1868.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1862.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1852.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1843.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1881.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1890.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1900.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
