Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1,745 area

- A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around gold on Friday.
- A sharp spike in the US bond yields benefitted the USD and exerted pressure.
- The prevalent risk-on mood further undermined the safe-haven commodity.
Gold extended its steady intraday descent from five-week tops and refreshed fresh daily lows, around the $1,745-44 region heading into the North American session.
The precious metal witnessed a modest pullback from the vicinity of the $1,760-65 strong resistance and for now, seems to have stalled its recent strong rebound from multi-month lows. As investors looked past a stubbornly dovish Fed, a sharp intraday spike in the US Treasury bond yields turned out to be a key factor that drove flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal.
Meanwhile, rebounding US bond yields allowed the US dollar to stage a goodish recovery from over two-week lows, which exerted some additional downward pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity. Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment around the equity markets also did little to lend any support to the safe-haven XAU/USD or stall the intraday corrective slide.
Looking at the fundamental backdrop, investors remain convinced that a relatively faster US economic recovery could force the Fed to raise interest rates sooner rather than later. In fact, the markets have been pricing in a lift-off by the end of 2022. This, in turn, suggests that the XAU/USD might have topped out in the near term and supports prospects for further weakness.
That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling below the $1,730 level before traders start positioning for an extension of the ongoing depreciating move. Sustained weakness below the $1,720 level will reaffirm the bearish bias and turn gold vulnerable to challenge the $1,700 mark before dropping to the double-bottom support near the $1,677-76 zone.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1744.82
|Today Daily Change
|-10.60
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|1755.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1729.89
|Daily SMA50
|1762.35
|Daily SMA100
|1809.92
|Daily SMA200
|1858.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1758.74
|Previous Daily Low
|1733.22
|Previous Weekly High
|1733.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.98
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1748.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1742.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1739.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1723.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1713.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1765.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1774.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1790.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1900 as dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1900, retreating further from two-week highs of 1.1927 amid resurgent haven demand for the US dollar whilst the Treasury yields recover. Concerns about vaccines in Europe outweigh the Fed's dovish message.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.37 on dollar strength, Brexit and covid concerns
GBP/USD is trying to hold onto 1.37, trading near the March lows. The US dollar is rebounding the from dovish Fed-induced blow. Concerns about Britain's vaccine supplies and Brexit-related issues are weighing on sentiment.
Rejection at 50-DMA recalls XAU/USD sellers, $1730 eyed
Gold looks to retest $1730 support after retreating from five-week highs. Technical indicators still back the case for the upside. 50-DMA at $1760 is the level to beat for XAU/USD bulls.
Cardano’s Alonzo update might catalyze ADA price for 78% upswing
IOHK revealed Alonzo, the next protocol update for the Cardano blockchain. The upgrade will build on top of the recent releases like Mary, Allegra and so on to bring smart contract capabilities. ADA price falters but holds up as buyers eye a 78% bull run to record levels.
Bank to the Future: Interest rates return to market center stage
Interest rates have been this year's focus for currency valuation. American Treasury yields have climbed sharply fueling the dollar's rise. The Federal Reserve has two discrete rate policies, a repressive bond program for ...