Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes test of 21DMA in $1840s

- Spot gold prices have thus far failed to push convincingly back into the $1840s but are sharply up from lows.
- Bulls now eye a move towards the 21-day moving average which currently resides at $1842.
- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s will give a testimony at Capitol Hill on Tuesday which could trigger volatility.
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) have thus far failed to push convincingly back into the $1840s on Monday, though in fairness the metal is sharply up from Asia Pacific session lows just above $1800; shortly after the reopening of Monday trade in Asia, a mini-flash crash appears to have taken place, offering gold bulls a great opportunity to get long the precious metal as low as $1803. At present, the precious metal trades just below the $1840 mark, up roughly 0.7% or just over $12 on the day, as trade volumes drop off as European traders head for the exit and no US participants on account of US markets being closed for Martin Luthar King Junior Day.
Bulls now eye a move towards the 21-day moving average which currently resides at $1842 and then potentially back towards last week's highs around the $1860 mark. Further upside to these levels might be a struggle is USD continues to climb higher, however.
Driving the week
Precious metals traders ought to be keeping an eye, then, on how key US dollar drivers this week go, including incoming US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s testimony to Congress goes on Tuesday and on how incoming US President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Thursday goes. The outlook for US fiscal will be the most important topic now that the Fed is in blackout ahead of the month-end policy meeting, as will the state of the global pandemic (do Covid-19 cases continue to rise in China? How do vaccinations go?).
Eyes should also remain firmly on what happens with US real yields and inflation expectations (derived from the difference between real and nominal yields); US bond markets are closed this Monday, but will reopen as usual tomorrow, providing further impetus for precious metals traders.
Yellen’s testimony
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will give testimony at Capitol Hill on Tuesday; the former Chairman of the US Federal Reserve is expected to make it clear that the USA will not seek to purposely weaken the US dollar. According to the Wall Street Journal, Yellen will say that “the value of the U.S. dollar and other currencies should be determined by markets. Markets adjust to reflect variations in economic performance and generally facilitate adjustments in the global economy” if asked about the incoming administration's dollar policy.
Any departure from such a policy could trigger some volatility in USD and in precious metals markets. However, calls for a weaker USD does not mean getting a weaker USD; outgoing US President Donald Trump spent much of the last four years calling for a weak USD to help US exporters but failed to get until right at the end of his term, and that was only to do with the Fed’s actions to combat the pandemic. His protectionist trade policies and fondness of fiscal stimulus were seen as a USD positive combination at the time.
Bank of Singapore analyst Moh Siong Sim notes that Yellen “is kind of signaling a hands-off approach, which is reverting to what had traditionally been the case before Trump… I think the dollar and financial markets will be less of a focus, in terms of verbal rhetoric, for the Treasury secretary and the key focus will be getting policy implemented in terms of fiscal relief”.
Spot gold key levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1838.22
|Today Daily Change
|12.48
|Today Daily Change %
|0.68
|Today daily open
|1825.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1880.49
|Daily SMA50
|1861.23
|Daily SMA100
|1887.48
|Daily SMA200
|1844.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1857.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1823.4
|Previous Weekly High
|1863.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|1816.96
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1836.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1844.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1813.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1801.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1780.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1847.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1869.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1880.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around one-month low amid cautious markets
EUR/USD has been edging lower toward 1.2050, consolidating Friday's losses as the market mood is mixed. Upbeat Chinese GDP and US stimulus are cheering markets while Italy's political crisis and the depressing coronavirus picture is weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD fails to recover despite accelerated UK vaccine campaign
GBP/USD remains below 1.36, shrugging off the expansion of Britain's vaccination campaign. Post-Brexit talks on financial services continue while tension is mounting ahead of US President-elect Biden's inauguration.
XAU/USD eyes test of 21DMA in $1840s
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) have thus far failed to push convincingly back into the $1840s on Monday, though in fairness the metal is sharply up from Asia Pacific session lows just above $1800.
Forex Today: Dollar holds onto gains, shrugging off upbeat Chinese GDP, vaccine news eyed
Markets are mixed on "Blue Monday" with the dollar clinging to gains related to risk aversion, while upbeat Chinese growth partially offsets the gloom.Tension is mounting ahead of President-elect Biden's inauguration.
US Dollar Index: Immediately to the upside comes 91.00
DXY extends the march north and already trades at shouting distance from the 91.00 barrier, or new 2021 highs.