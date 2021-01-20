Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes critical $1862 resistance ahead of Biden’s inauguration – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is advancing above the 200-day SMA, as the US inflation expectations continue to rise, in anticipation of a massive stimulus package under the incoming Biden administration. Stimulus expectations boost gold’s appeal as an inflation-hedge while downing the safe-haven US dollar.
Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen’s backed President-elect Biden’s view for higher fiscal spending, noting that its benefits outweigh the expenses of a higher debt burden. Biden’s inauguration speech is eagerly awaited for fresh hints on the stimulus plan.
How is gold positioned on the technical charts?
Gold Price Chart: Key resistances and supports
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that gold has some additional room to the upside, with the immediate resistance seen at $1858. That level is the confluence of the SMA10 one-day and Fibonacci 38.2% one-month.
After crossing a dense cluster of mino9r resistance levels, the XAU bulls may run through strong offers at $1860/62, which is the SMA50 one-day.
The previous week high at $1864 is the level to beat for the gold buyers.
On the flip side, acceptance under the critical support around $1847/46 is needed to invalidate the recovery momentum. The Fibonacci 61.8% one-week intersects with the SMA200 one-day and the previous day high at that point.
The next relevant support awaits at $1840, which is the convergence of the SMA10 four-hour, SMA5 one-day and the previous low four-hour.
The sellers will then target the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week at $1835, below which the $1829 (Fibonacci 23.6% one-week) support will challenge the bears’ commitment.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Confluence Detector
The TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises towards 1.2150 as risk-on mood downs the USD
EUR/USD rises towards 1.2100 as the risk-on mood keeps the US dollar under pressure. Yellen calls for big fiscal spending, powers risk assets higher. The spread between the US-Eurozone inflation expectations favors a drop in the spot.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3650 ahead of UK CPI, Bailey
GBP/USD pierces 1.3650, picking up bids ahead of the UK inflation data. The headline CPI is seen higher at 0.5% YoY in Dec. The US dollar weakness amid stimulus hopes and the UK’s ramping up of the covid vaccinations underpin the cable ahead of Bailey’s speech.
Gold: Bulls recapture 200-DMA ahead of Biden's inauguration
Gold prices are attempting to correct higher above 200-DMA. The metal cheers rising US inflation expectations amid hopes of a massive stimulus package under the incoming Biden administration.
Ethereum price rally has just begun as bulls target $3,000 first
Ethereum’s technical indicators and on-chain metrics align in support of the expected bull run to $3,000. Institutional investors and whales are yet to join the Ethereum rally, suggesting that the rally just started.
US Dollar Index: Teases immediate rising wedge confirmation
US dollar index stays on the back foot around weekly lows. The Index fades the bounce off 90.40 while taking rounds to 90.50 during Wednesday’s Asian session. DXY teases confirmation of a short-term rising wedge, bearish chart play.