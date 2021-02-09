Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1864 upside target amid US stimulus hopes – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) extends a three-day winning streak on Tuesday, looking to regain the $1850 level. The road to recovery from two-month troughs picks up pace amid an imminent approval of the US $1.9 trillion stimulus package by Congress. Growing optimism on the stimulus is pushing the US inflation expectations, underpinning the inflation-hedge gold.
However, rising longer-term inflation expectations also drive the Treasury yields higher, posing a risk to the rally in gold. Let’s take a look at how is gold positioned technically.
Gold Price Chart: Key resistances and supports
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that gold is looking to find acceptance above the critical resistance at $1844, which is the confluence of the previous high four-hour, SMA100 four-hour and Fibonacci 23.6% one-month.
The next significant target for the bulls awaits at $1864, where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month coincides with the SMA200 four-hour.
Ahead of that level, a bunch of minor resistance levels are stacked up around $1860, which is the intersection of the SMA50 one-day and pivot point one-week R1.
Meanwhile, immediate support is seen at $1837, the convergence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week, SMA5 one-hour and previous day high.
The next cushion is aligned at $1834, where the SMA200 one-hour and SMA10 one-day intersect.
The SMA10 four-hour support at $1826 could come into play, below which the sellers would aim for $1818, the meeting point of the SMA50 one-hour and Fibonacci 38.2% one-week.
Powerful support at $1808 (previous day low) is the level to beat for the XAU bears.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Confluence Detector
The TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Bulls cross May 2018 peak despite Brexit, covid vaccine chatters
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3800, sitting at the highest levels since April 2018 ahead of the London open. The cable rises as broad US dollar weakness supersedes uncertainty over Brexit and the UK covid vaccine news.
Bitcoin extends Tesla-backed rally beyond $45,000 to refresh record top
BTC/USD extends the heaviest jump on record towards $50,000. Bitcoin bulls are unstoppable around $45,000, following its run-up to $45,064 latest, while refreshing the all-time high on earely Tuesday. Tesla's favor to the crypto major adds strength to the market optimism.
Gold nears falling wedge hurdle
Gold trades near $1,841 versus $1,829 in early Asia. A potential falling wedge breakout would imply bullish reversal. The 4-hour chart shows a falling wedge pattern – converging trendlines connecting lower highs and lower lows.
Churchill Capital Corp (CCIV) drops 6% as investors turn anxious about merger prospects
Churchill Capital Corp IV dropped nearly 6% to settle below the $33 mark on Monday, having found strong support just above $30. The shares of the blank-check company corrected lower after the recent rally to the all-time-highs of $36.
Dollar Index trades hovers below 91 on stimulus expectations
The dollar index is on the defensive below 91.00, having dropped for the second straight trading day on Monday. Driving the anti-risk USD lower are expectations for aggressive fiscal stimulus and the risk-on rally in the global stocks.