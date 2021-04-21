Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1800 as US dollar weakens

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • A decline of the US dollar and lower US yields boost metals.
  • XAU/USD approaches $1800/oz, at its highest since late February.

Gold gained more than $10 over the last hour and hit at $1797, the highest level since February 25. It then pulled back and it is hovering around $1790, up 0.65% for the day. Silver gains more than 2%.

A correction of the US dollar and lower US yields boosted metals sharply. Over the last minutes, yields rebounded, alleviating the bullish momentum of metals. The US 10-year yield bottomed at 1.55% and then rose to 1.58%. The US Dollar Index failed to holds onto the recent recovery and is back into negative territory, at 91.15.

Also, an improvement in market sentiment helped gold. After the opening bell in Wall Street, the main stock indexes turned positive. The Dow Jones is up by 0.55% and the Nasdaq 0.20%.

Gold is posting the fourth daily gain out of the last five trading days. Since Friday it rose more than $50 and now is looking at the $1800 area. The next strong barrier above is located at $1815.

The yellow metal continues with the bullish run after testing during the last week of March the YTD low around $1677. A correction in XAU/USD could find support initially at $1779, followed by $1762 and the 20-day moving average, today at $1740.

Technical levels

 

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1795.46
Today Daily Change 16.64
Today Daily Change % 0.94
Today daily open 1778.82
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1738.37
Daily SMA50 1750.35
Daily SMA100 1804.76
Daily SMA200 1857.39
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1780.5
Previous Daily Low 1763.7
Previous Weekly High 1783.85
Previous Weekly Low 1723.8
Previous Monthly High 1759.98
Previous Monthly Low 1676.87
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1774.08
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1770.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 1768.18
Daily Pivot Point S2 1757.54
Daily Pivot Point S3 1751.38
Daily Pivot Point R1 1784.98
Daily Pivot Point R2 1791.14
Daily Pivot Point R3 1801.78

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

