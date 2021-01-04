Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1,947 ahead of critical Georgia elections – Confluence Detector

Gold has kicked off 2021 with a surge after President Donald Trump finally signed the $900 billion stimulus package in the last days of 2021. Will the precious metal receive another money-printing boost? That heavily depends on Democrats winning Georgia's runoff elections on Tuesday. That would enable President-elect Joe Biden to push through additional relief, potentially in the trillions.
How is XAU/USD positioned on the technical graphs?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that gold faces resistance at $1,941, which is where the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 3 and the Bollinger Band 1h-Upper converge.
A substantial cap is at $1,947, which is where the Pivot Point one-month Resistance 1 hits the price.
Some support awaits at $1,925, which is the confluence of the Simple Moving Average 10-1h and the previous 4h-high.
Another cushion is at $1,921, which is a juncture including the PP one-week R2 and the BB 4h-Upper.
XAU/USD resistance and support levels
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
