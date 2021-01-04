Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1,947 ahead of critical Georgia elections – Confluence Detector

Gold has kicked off 2021 with a surge after President Donald Trump finally signed the $900 billion stimulus package in the last days of 2021. Will the precious metal receive another money-printing boost? That heavily depends on Democrats winning Georgia's runoff elections on Tuesday. That would enable President-elect Joe Biden to push through additional relief, potentially in the trillions.

How is XAU/USD positioned on the technical graphs?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that gold faces resistance at $1,941, which is where the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 3 and the Bollinger Band 1h-Upper converge.

A substantial cap is at $1,947, which is where the Pivot Point one-month Resistance 1 hits the price.

Some support awaits at $1,925, which is the confluence of the Simple Moving Average 10-1h and the previous 4h-high.

Another cushion is at $1,921, which is a juncture including the PP one-week R2 and the BB 4h-Upper.

