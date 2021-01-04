Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD extends daily rally beyond $1,940

- XAU/USD is up more than 2% on Monday.
- Technical breakout seems to have attracted gold bulls.
- Correction could be on the cards before further upside.
The XAU/USD pair opened sharply higher on the first day of 2021 and preserved its bullish momentum with the technical breakout attracting more buyers. As of writing, the pair was up 2.45% on a daily basis at $1,940.
XAU/USD technical outlook
Gold seems to have broken above the ascending triangle that formed in December. Additionally, the price rose above the critical 100-day SMA as well, confirming the bullish momentum. However, with the latest upsurge, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the same chart reached the overbought territory for the first time since August 2020, suggesting that there could be a technical correction before the next leg up.
On the upside, $1,965 (November 9, 2020, high) aligns as the next target ahead of $2,000 (psychological level). Supports, on the other hand, could be seen at $1,900 (psychological level/former triangle resistance), $1,893 (100-day SMA) and $1,888 (ascending trend line).
Gold daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.23 amid worsening market mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.23, up on the day but off the highs. The market mood has somewhat soured as concerns about the resurgence of coronavirus is outweighing vaccine hopes. Tensions are mounting ahead of Tuesday's special elections in Georgia.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.36 on fears of new UK lockdown
GBP-USD has dropped below 1.36 as UK PM Johnson is reportedly preparing to announce a new and strict nationwide lockdown amid an increase in covid cases. Britain began administering the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday.
Gold: Rallies to near two-month tops, around $1935-36 region
A combination of factors assisted gold to gain some strong positive traction on Monday. The prevalent USD selling bias was seen as a key factor that benefitted the commodity. Worries about the continuous surge in COVID cases remained supportive of the move.
Ethereum shows muscle, razes levels massively
2021 has started impressively in the altcoin segment of the crypto market, seizing the first concession in many weeks that King Bitcoin has allowed. Altcoins have taken it and have grown the rest-of-the-market segment.
US Dollar Index: Next stop at 89.22
The index starts the new year on the negative side and extends the drop to fresh lows in the 89.40 region.