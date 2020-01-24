Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD ends the week above the $1570/oz level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Bulls broke above 1570 on a daily closing basis. 
  • Bulls will likely set their eyes on the 1580 and 1600 levels. 
 

Gold daily chart

 
XAU/USD is trading in an uptrend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After failing near the 1600 figure earlier in the month, the metal has been consolidating near the $1560 per troy ounce. 
 

Gold four-hour chart

 
Gold broke above the 1570 resistance on a daily basis. Bulls will likely set their eyes on the 1580 and 1600 levels. Support is seen at 1570 and 1563 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1564.24
Today Daily Change 1.70
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 1562.54
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1547.56
Daily SMA50 1502.62
Daily SMA100 1498.07
Daily SMA200 1442.94
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1567.99
Previous Daily Low 1551.94
Previous Weekly High 1562
Previous Weekly Low 1536.35
Previous Monthly High 1525.1
Previous Monthly Low 1454.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1561.86
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1558.07
Daily Pivot Point S1 1553.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 1544.77
Daily Pivot Point S3 1537.61
Daily Pivot Point R1 1569.71
Daily Pivot Point R2 1576.87
Daily Pivot Point R3 1585.76

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD hits two-month lows amid USD strength

EUR/USD hits two-month lows amid USD strength

EUR/USD has pared its gains that followed upbeat preliminary PMIs for Germany came out above expectations, pointing to a recovery. The USD is advancing amid fears of the coronavirus.

GBP/USD drops below 1.31 amid USD strength, fails to sustain PMI gains

GBP/USD drops below 1.31 amid USD strength, fails to sustain PMI gains

GBP/USD is trading below  1.31 after hitting a fresh high of 1.3172. The UK Manufacturing PMI beat with 49.8 and Services PMI with 52.9. The USD is gaining ground across the board.

Cryptos: Bears take over and draw a bloody moon

Cryptos: Bears take over and draw a bloody moon

Despite appearances, Bitcoin is the asset with the best risk/benefit ratio. The current falls are adjusted to the ranges of the previous rise. Downward momentum expires in the first half of February.

Gold rebounds above $1560

Gold rebounds above $1560

The XAU/USD pair dropped to a daily low of $1556.70 during the European trading hours as the easing worries over coronavirus becoming a global epidemic and a broad-based USD strength put the pair under bearish pressure.

USD/JPY drops to two-week lows near 109.30

USD/JPY drops to two-week lows near 109.30

The USD/JPY pair reversed its direction during the American trading hours as the risk-off atmosphere allowed the JPY to find demand as a safe-haven.

