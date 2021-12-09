Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops below $1780 amid technical selling, remains within recent ranges ahead of key events

- Spot gold broke below a near-term uptrend on Thursday and subsequent technical selling saw it dip under the $1780 level.
- But gold remains within this week's ranges amid caution ahead of key risk events, including US inflation and the Fed.
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been under pressure in recent trade, with the precious metal dipping from the mid-$1780s to current levels below the $1780 mark over the past few hours. Spot prices are now down about 0.3% on the day, with the selling mainly driven by technical factors and perhaps some dollar strength as opposed to anything happening in US bond markets.
Spot gold recently broke below a short-term uptrend that had been in play since this time last week, and the associated technical selling was enough to push prices under $1780, though not enough to test earlier weekly lows around $1772. The dollar has also seen a modest pick up on Thursday, with the DXY able to recover back above 96.00, though recent upside momentum has stalled in recent trade despite the strong initial weekly jobless claims number since 1969. A stronger US dollar makes dollar-denominated spot gold more expensive for purchase by the holders of foreign currencies, thus reducing its demand.
Key risk events loom
Both the US dollar and spot gold prices have remained within this week’s ranges on Thursday, which is not overly surprising given the important events coming up that will shape the macro narrative. First up, US Consumer Price Inflation data is set to be reported on Friday, with the headline YoY rate of inflation seen rising to 6.8%. The Fed has grown increasingly uncomfortable with inflation at such elevated levels, hence why Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the description “transitory” would be dropped and said it would be appropriate to discuss speeding the QE taper at next week’s meeting.
Speaking of, that will be the next key event on the macro horizon (for gold, the dollar and US yields, anyway). Markets now fully expect the bank to announce plans to accelerate the pace of its QE taper next week, while the tone on inflation and the potential path for rates will be closely eyed, as will the bank’s updated economic projections and dot-plot.
As inflation persists at elevated levels, and with FOMC members for now seeing Covid-19 variant risks as more inflationary than anything else, risks are clearly tilted towards the bank opting to start hiking rates sooner rather than later. The gold bears will be hoping for a hawkish surprise in the coming days, which would likely see the precious metal test recent lows in the $1760 area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1300 on dovish ECB headlines
EUR/USD is extending the drop towards 1.1300 after the ECB is debating over a potential increase in the APP at its meeting next week. The US dollar rebounds amid a cautious mood. Omicron, US-China woes keep investors on the edge.
GBP/USD battles 1.3200 amid Omicron jitters, USD rebound
GBP/USD is trading flat around 1.3200, struggling to capitalize on the overnight goodish rebound from a one-year low. Fresh COVID-19 jitters pushed back BoE rate hike expectations and undermined the pound. Resurgent USD demand further stalled aggressive bullish bets.
Gold struggles near weekly low amid renewed USD buying
Gold witnessed some selling for the second successive day on Thursday amid a stronger USD. A weaker tone around the equity markets could limit deeper losses for the safe-haven metal.
Analysts believe Ripple could beat SEC lawsuit on one condition
Experts are weighing in on the possible closure of the payments giant's lawsuit with the SEC. Analysts predict that the payment giant's win in the SEC vs. Ripple case could push XRP to a new high.
