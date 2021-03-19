Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates the break above 50-HMA, focus on yields

- Gold bulls take a breather before resuming the upside momentum.
- Retreating Treasury yields, risk-on mood weigh on DXY, underpin gold.
- The hourly technical setup suggests a fresh leg higher could be in the offing.
Gold (XAU/USD) is consolidating the advance to $1745 levels, as the bulls catch a breath before resuming their journey towards the two-week highs of $1756.
The latest leg higher in gold was driven by the retreat in the US Treasury yields across the curve, which somewhat eased overheating fears and lifted the market mood. The safe-haven US dollar took a hit, in turn, offering support to the bright metal.
At the time of writing, the benchmark US 10-year rates are down nearly 2.50% on the day, below the 1.70% level. The yields hit the highest levels since January 2020 at 1.74% on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the short-term technical setup for gold remains constructive, especially after the buyers found acceptance above the critical 50-hourly moving average (HMA) at $1738.
Therefore, the XAU bulls could find some support on any pullback from higher levels. A breach of the last could expose the powerful support at $1734.50, where the 21 and 100-HMAs intersect.
However, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) still holding firmer above the midline, the upside bias remains intact.
Adding credence to the upbeat outlook, the intersection of the 21 and 100-HMAs has confirmed a bull crossover.
The next relevant target to the upside is seen at $1750, the psychological level, above which the two-week highs could be retested.
The March high at $1760 continues to remain on the buyers’ radars.
Gold Price Chart: Hourly
Gold: Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1741.32
|Today Daily Change
|4.45
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|1736.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1738.81
|Daily SMA50
|1796.04
|Daily SMA100
|1832.8
|Daily SMA200
|1860.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1755.59
|Previous Daily Low
|1719.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1739.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1676.87
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1733.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1741.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1718.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1700.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1682.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1755.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1773.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1791.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
