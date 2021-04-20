Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to modest gains around $1,780 despite USD strength

- XAU/USD remains on track to close the day in positive territory.
- Sharp drop witnessed in US T-bond yields helps gold find demand.
- Next near-term resistance for XAU/USD aligns at $1,790.
The XAU/USD gained traction in the early American session and climbed to a daily high of $1,780. Although the greenback started to gather strength in the second half of the day, the pair stayed relatively resilient and was last seen rising 0.35% on the day at $1,778.
The sharp drop witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields and the risk-averse market environment seems to be helping gold find demand. Currently, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is losing more than 3% and the S&P 500 Index is down nearly 1% at 4,121.
Gold technical outlook
With the latest climb, XAU/USD managed to close a four-hour candle above $1,775, where the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend is located. The next target on the upside is located at $1,790 (Monday high) but bulls seem to be struggling to lift the price above $1,780, which could be seen as interim resistance.
In the meantime, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the four-hour chart is staying around 60, suggesting that the pair could continue to edge higher before turning technically overbought.
On the other hand, the initial support is located at $1,775 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 20-period SMA) ahead of $1,767 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and $1,760 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
