Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD climbs to fresh session tops, around $1,780 region

- Gold regained positive traction on Monday and snapped two consecutive days of losing streak.
- Dovish Fed expectations capped the USD recovery and extended some support to the metal.
- The underlying bullish tone might keep a lid on any strong gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Gold built on its steady intraday ascent and climbed to fresh daily tops, around the $1,780 region during the early European session.
The precious metal caught some fresh bids on the first day of a new trading week and recovered further from two-week lows, around the $1,756 region touched last Thursday. This marked the first day of a positive move in the previous three trading sessions and was supported by a combination of factors.
The US dollar struggled to capitalize on last week's goodish rebound from the lowest level since February 26 amid expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
Meanwhile, the upside is likely to remain capped amid the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets, which tends to undermine the safe-haven XAU/USD. Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech later this Monday.
In the meantime, the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the XAU/USD during the early North American session. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move.
From a technical perspective, any subsequent strength is likely to confront stiff resistance near the 100-day SMA, around the $1,786 region. This is followed by the recent swing highs, around the $1,796-98 region, which if cleared decisively should set the stage for additional gains in the near term.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1780.23
|Today Daily Change
|11.45
|Today Daily Change %
|0.65
|Today daily open
|1768.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1762.34
|Daily SMA50
|1745.28
|Daily SMA100
|1799.81
|Daily SMA200
|1855.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1773.72
|Previous Daily Low
|1764.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1790.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|1756.18
|Previous Monthly High
|1797.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|1705.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1767.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1770.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1764.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1759.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1754.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1773.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1778.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1782.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.20 ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20, licking its wounds from Friday's dollar surge and despite a fresh retreat in Treasury yields. Eurozone PMIs and the US ISM Manufacturing PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD struggles to hold onto 1.38 amid UK political uncertainties
GBP/USD has resumed its falls, trading around 1.38. Friday's dollar strength is followed by UK PM Johnson's political scandals and uncertainty around Scotland's elections later this week, which weigh on sterling.
Gold stays firmer on the way to $1777 hurdle
Gold consolidates the latest two-day downtrend amid a quiet Asian session on Monday. That said, the yellow metal picks up bids towards refreshing the intraday high around $1,774 while flashing 0.30% gains on a day by the press time.
Dogecoin bulls fall short, putting new highs in jeopardy
Dogecoin price is currently hovering under a critical resistance level at $0.423. A string of higher highs was followed by a potential higher low, suggesting a waning bullish momentum.
Can the Fed keep US rates in check?
The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery. How long can the central bank stave off the inevitable?