Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD catches a bid at $1850 but the retracement may not be over

- Gold trades 0.29% higher after the recent price drop.
- There are some key resistance levels above that look strong.
Gold 4-hour chart
Gold has been moving in a downward trajectory since the greenback strength kicked in on 1st September. Since then, the greenback has broken out of consolidation zones in EUR/USD and most of the other majors. The market was looking towards the Fed to see if they would add to their stimulus programs but they have been deflecting the pressure over to the White House who continues to stall on a fiscal deal.
The price has broken out of some key support zones to the downside. The black level at USD 1912.55 per troy ounce is the main level to look out for. If this correction moves higher the aforementioned price level could be very important. Before that, the red level just above USD 1880 per ounce could be a stalling point but we must wait to see how the price reacts at the level.
The indicators are still bearish. The MACD histogram is red and the signal lines are still under the zero level. The Relative Strength Index is very depressed and is hugging the oversold area.
Longer-term this trend could still be an uptrend (weekly and monthly timeframes) but at the moment traders and investors are looking to time the retracement. It is very hard to catch a falling knife and predict how far these moves will last but keep an eye on the resistance zones and this retracement could move further.
Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1869.08
|Today Daily Change
|5.63
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|1863.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1938.58
|Daily SMA50
|1940.13
|Daily SMA100
|1842.31
|Daily SMA200
|1720.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1905.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1855.89
|Previous Weekly High
|1973.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|1932.88
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1874.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1886.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1844.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1825.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1794.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1894
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1924.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1943.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding near its lows after poor US employment data
The dollar maintains its strength despite stubbornly high jobless claims. Last day of Fed’s Chair Powell testimony, this time, before the Senate. EUR/USD holding in the lower end of its daily range.
GBP/USD holds on to gains around 1.2750
GBP/USD retains early gains after UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the government is developing plans to protect jobs and the economy over the winter, proving n further details. BOE Bailey’s speech in focus.
XAU/USD bears now await a break below 100-day SMA support
Gold extended this week's bearish breakdown momentum through a descending triangle support near the $1900 mark and dropped to two-month lows, around the $1850 region on Thursday.
Crypto market: Bulls hold at threshold, ready for takeoff
Bitcoin could resume the uptrend targeting $10,800 amid an increase in buying pressure from the whales. Ethereum is on the verge of a breakout to $360, as observed from both technical and on-chain perspectives.
WTI: Oil sellers face rejection below $39.30 for third straight day
WTI fades the drop to sub-$39.30 levels for the third consecutive day. The repeated bear failure may entice buyers and yield a bounce. However, Sept. 18 high remains a level to beat for the bulls.