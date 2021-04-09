Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls losing conviction below key $1761 hurdle– Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is retreating from five-week highs, as the US dollar finds its feet amid a downbeat market mood. Growing concerns over the covid surge and vaccine side-effects dent the risk sentiment, lifting the haven demand for the greenback. Stronger US jobs data also continue to buoy the dollar.
Meanwhile, the US Treasury yields are stabilizing after a dovish blow from the FOMC minutes and Fed Chair Powell’s comments. Looking ahead the dynamics in the yields and dollar will continue to have a significant influence on gold prices.
Let’s take a look at how gold is positioned on the technical graphs.
Gold Price Chart: Key resistance and support levels
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold is extending its retreat after facing rejection at the critical resistance at $1761, the confluence of the previous day high, Bollinger Band one-day Upper and the previous month high.
The XAU sellers then found acceptance below the $1754 support now resistance, where the SMA5 four-hour coincides with the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day.
The next relevant support awaits at $1750; the intersection of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day and pivot point one-week R1.
Further down, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day at $1743 could protect the XAU buyers, below which the pivot point one-day S1 and SMA5 one-day around $1739 will get tested.
The convergence of the previous day low and the previous week high at $1735 could challenge the bearish commitments.
Alternatively, the bulls need acceptance above the $1761 barrier to unleash further upside towards the Fibonacci 161.8% one-week at $1767.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
