Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears now await a break below 100-day SMA support

- Gold witnessed some follow-through selling for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday.
- Oversold conditions on the 4-hourly chart helped bulls to defend 100-DMA, at least for now.
- The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further near-term weakness.
Gold extended this week's bearish breakdown momentum through a descending triangle support near the $1900 mark and dropped to two-month lows, around the $1850 region on Thursday.
The downfall, marking the fourth consecutive day of a negative move, stalled just ahead of 100-day SMA support. The commodity now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a range through the early North American session.
Given the overnight break through the 50% Fibonacci level of the $1671-$2075 positive move and a subsequent fall below August monthly swing lows, the near-term bias still seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for further weakness.
Meanwhile, bearish oscillators on the daily chart are still far from being in the oversold territory and add credence to the negative outlook. However, oversold conditions on the 4-hourly chart extended some support to the yellow metal and helped limit deeper losses.
That said, any attempted recovery might still be seen as a selling opportunity and run out of the steam rather quickly near the $1870-72 region (50% Fibo. level). Above the mentioned barrier, a bout of short-covering move could push the commodity back above the $1900 mark.
On the flip side, the 100-day SMA, around the $1845 region, might protect the immediate downside. Some follow-through selling might turn the commodity vulnerable to accelerate the downward trajectory further towards the 61.8% Fibo. level support near the $1825 region.
Gold daily chart
Technial levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1857.72
|Today Daily Change
|-5.73
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|1863.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1938.58
|Daily SMA50
|1940.13
|Daily SMA100
|1842.31
|Daily SMA200
|1720.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1905.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1855.89
|Previous Weekly High
|1973.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|1932.88
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1874.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1886.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1844.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1825.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1794.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1894
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1924.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1943.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding near its lows after poor US employment data
The dollar maintains its strength despite stubbornly high jobless claims. Last day of Fed’s Chair Powell testimony, this time, before the Senate. EUR/USD holding in the lower end of its daily range.
GBP/USD holds on to gains around 1.2750
GBP/USD retains early gains after UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the government is developing plans to protect jobs and the economy over the winter, proving n further details. BOE Bailey’s speech in focus.
XAU/USD bears now await a break below 100-day SMA support
Gold extended this week's bearish breakdown momentum through a descending triangle support near the $1900 mark and dropped to two-month lows, around the $1850 region on Thursday.
Crypto market: Bulls hold at threshold, ready for takeoff
Bitcoin could resume the uptrend targeting $10,800 amid an increase in buying pressure from the whales. Ethereum is on the verge of a breakout to $360, as observed from both technical and on-chain perspectives.
WTI: Oil sellers face rejection below $39.30 for third straight day
WTI fades the drop to sub-$39.30 levels for the third consecutive day. The repeated bear failure may entice buyers and yield a bounce. However, Sept. 18 high remains a level to beat for the bulls.