Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD advances to fresh session highs above $1,707

The troy ounce of the precious metal dropped to a daily low of $1,690 in the early trading hours of the European session but didn't have a difficult time recovering its losses. After moving sideways near the $1,700 mark for the majority of the day, the XAU/USD pair gained traction during the American session and was last seen trading at $1,707.75, adding 0.35% on a daily basis.

XAU/USD technical outlook

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart is inching higher above the 50 mark on Tuesday, suggesting that the bullish momentum in the near-term is picking up. Additionally, XAU/USD remains on track to close the day above the 20-day SMA to confirm the bullish outlook. $1,720 (Apr. 30 high) aligns as the first hurdle before the pair's rally could extend toward $1,750 to test the multi-year highs it set on April 14th. 

On the downside, supports could be seen at $1,700 (psychological level, 20-day SMA), $1,680 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of Mar. 20 - April 14 rally) and $1,660 (Apr. 21 low).

XAU/USD daily chart

Additional technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1707.94
Today Daily Change 5.26
Today Daily Change % 0.31
Today daily open 1702.68
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1698.76
Daily SMA50 1639.48
Daily SMA100 1595.21
Daily SMA200 1542.48
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1713.62
Previous Daily Low 1692.3
Previous Weekly High 1728.71
Previous Weekly Low 1670.72
Previous Monthly High 1747.82
Previous Monthly Low 1568.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1705.48
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1700.44
Daily Pivot Point S1 1692.11
Daily Pivot Point S2 1681.55
Daily Pivot Point S3 1670.79
Daily Pivot Point R1 1713.43
Daily Pivot Point R2 1724.19
Daily Pivot Point R3 1734.75

 

 

