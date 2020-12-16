Gold Price Analysis: The outlook is still positive but three major concerns loom – ABN Amro

Gold (XAU/USD) set a new high at $2,075 this year and despite a downward correction from those levels are still up by 21% year-to-date. Strategists at ABN Amro still expect gold to rise in 2021 on lower US real yields and a weaker dollar. The caveat is that long gold is still a crowded trade, the technical picture is deteriorating and normal relationships may not work as they usually do. All in all, the year-end 2021 forecast stands at $2,000 per ounce.
See – Gold Price Analysis: Stimulative policies to drive XAU/USD above $2,000 – TDS
Key quotes
“The outlook for gold prices is still positive. First, we expect the Fed to keep policy rates low in the coming years. The Fed will also limit the rise in US treasury yields to support the economy. In fact, we expect lower US Treasury yields for 2021. If inflation expectations stay around the current level, lower US Treasury yields will result in lower US real yields. This is a clear negative for the dollar and a positive for gold prices. Second, in 2020 fiscal deficits have risen substantially. In 2021 these deficits as % of GDP will decline but they will remain substantial. It is likely that the combination of monetary stimulus and large fiscal deficit will continue to be a concern for investors. So we expect higher gold prices versus the US dollar-based on these dynamics.”
“The total ETF positions are still huge. Since the peak on 15 October, they have declined by only 4%. These positions are still 28% higher than at the start of the year and 29% higher than the former peak of 20 December 2012. In short, gold is still a crowded trade and investors are doubting. In 2013 a liquidation of 36% of the total outstanding ETF positions resulted in a decline in gold prices of 30%. These positions remain a risk.”
“The technical picture has been deteriorating recently. Prices are holding above the 200-day moving average ($1,810 per ounce). The market has already tested this level, but prices moved above again. If there is a substantial move below the 200-day moving average, the uptrend is over in our view. By substantial we mean in normal trading conditions with a weekly close below the 200-day moving average. In the coming weeks, trading conditions are far from normal as the market is very thin at the end of the year and at the start of the new year.”
“With the arrival of the vaccine the economic outlook is improving. Gold prices have the tendency to weaken if an economic recovery goes hand in hand with expectations of tighter monetary policy and higher rates. But gold prices have the tendency to rise if the economy recovers but monetary stimulus remains in place and US real yields decline. This is also our base case. But we are in an exceptional environment where normal relationships are challenged. This could also be the case for this relationship.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.22 as tensions mount
EUR/USD has fallen off the fresh multi-year peak of 1.2212 as traders pause ahead of the Fed decision. US retail sales missed estimates and EZ PMIs exceeded them.
GBP/USD falls off the highs as Brexit waiting game continues
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.35 as promising headlines of Brexit progress have yet to yield a deal. The EU and the UK are reportedly at odds over fisheries.
XAU/USD retreats from 1-week tops, steady around $1855 ahead of FOMC
Gold surrendered its intraday gains to one-week tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen hovering near the $1855 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
Bitcoin finally cracks $20,000 for the first time ever
Bitcoin has just climbed above $20,000 for the first time ever and seems poised for further upside action. The digital asset trades at $20,300 at the time of writing.
WTI trades flat around $47.50 ahead of EIA report
Crude oil prices rose during the first two days of the week as the coronavirus vaccine rollout and US stimulus optimism allowed investors to continue to price a steady recovery in global oil demand.