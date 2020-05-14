Gold Price Analysis: Surges to 3-week tops, beyond $1730 level

Gold caught some aggressive bids in the last hour and surged past the $1720-22 supply zone.

The set-up supports prospects for a move towards multi-year tops, around the $1748 region.

Gold finally broke out of its daily consolidative trading range and spiked to three-week tops, beyond the $1730 level. A convincing break through the $1720-22 supply zone was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and the latest leg of a sudden spike in the last hour.

The mentioned hurdle marked a multi-week-old descending trend-line, which constituted towards the formation of a symmetrical triangle on the daily chart. A convincing break through an important barrier might have already shifted the near-term bias back in favour of bullish traders.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and further add credence to the constructive outlook. The set-up now supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move, back towards retesting multi-year tops, around the $1748 region.

On the flip side, any pullback might now be seen as a buying opportunity and help limit the downside near the trend-line resistance breakpoint, around the $1722-20 zone. This is closely followed by the $1715 horizontal level and should now act a strong base for the commodity.

Gold daily chart

Techical levels to watch