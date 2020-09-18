Gold Price Analysis: Still sideways leading into next week

- Gold is trading 0.34% higher after another slow week.
- The Fed did the precious metal no favours with no changes in policy.
Gold daily chart
Gold has had another tough week as the Fed disappointed the market with no real additional information about the new policies. There was one thing of now as the dot plot is now projecting the next rate rise could be in 2023. There were some outside calls for more stimulus to be added but Fed Chair Powell once again called for more help from the government in the form of fiscal stimulus.
Looking at the chart, the key feature is the marks of lower highs and higher lows. This sideways action has been going on for a month now. The indicators are also firmly planted in the midsection. The MACD histogram and signal lines are near zero and the Relative Strength Index indicator is near 50.
The trend is still very much an uptrend and if the key previous wave highs get broken then the uptrend could be back on. USD 1973.64 per troy ounce is the next level to watch on the upside and then beyond that, USD 2k is next.
Overall, the market is looking to see if the recent dollar bear trend is reversing. The risk enviroment has been precarious, stocks have been moving lower toward the end of the week. Next week the PMI's are due to be released and this could give us further clarity about the state of the global economy. Another highlight will be Fed Chair Jerome Powell and US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin testify before a Senate committee. They will probably talk about the need for fiscal stimulus but you never know.
Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1950.48
|Today Daily Change
|6.60
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|1943.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1944.86
|Daily SMA50
|1932.04
|Daily SMA100
|1833.98
|Daily SMA200
|1712.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1961.04
|Previous Daily Low
|1932.88
|Previous Weekly High
|1966.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|1906.62
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1943.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1950.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1930.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1917.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1902.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1958.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1974.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1987.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1850 as US consumer sentiment beats
EUR/USD is trading under1.1850, off the previous levels as US consumer sentiment beat estimates with 78.9 points. The Fed refrained from adding more stimulus, supporting the dollar earlier in the week. Investors are eyeing fiscal stimulus talks.
GBP/USD falls as the EU reportedly objects Johnson's bill
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs. According to reports, the EU remains opposed to UK PM Johnson's controversial bill, which violates the Brexit accord.
XAU/USD struggles to move back above 100-hour SMA
Gold regained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous day's losses to over one-week lows. The commodity held on to its intraday gains and traded above the $1950 level through the mid-European session.
Ethereum hits Bitcoin's bid to lead the market
Bitcoin risks dominance after the strong rise of Ethereum. Technical indicators show some significant discrepancies keeping the stress on the board. Sentiment levels are improving and bordering on optimism.
After yesterday's JMMC meeting WTI settles near $40 per barrel
WTI has been through a rollercoaster this week. The liquid gold has been in a downtrend leading into the OPEC+ JMMC meeting and then reversed the whole move. At the meeting the group agreed to extend the compensation period for overproduction till the end of December.