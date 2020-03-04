Gold Price Analysis: Rejected above $1,650 after biggest single-day gain since June 2016

- Gold has pulled back from session highs, confirming a bearish indicator divergence on the hourly chart.
- The bias will remain bullish as long as prices are holding above $1,630.
Gold is currently trading at $1,643 per Oz, having hit a session high of $1,652 in early Asia.
The bid tone around the yellow metal has weakened amid the recovery in the US treasury yields. At press time, the US 10-year yield is trading at 0.983%, up seven basis points from the record low of 0.91% reached during Tuesday's Asian trading hours. The two-year yield has also recovered to 0.683% from the overnight low of 0.616%.
The pullback may be extended further as the hourly chart relative strength index (RSI) is reporting a bearish divergence.
That said, the bullish bias put forward by the descending trendline breakout on the 4-hour chart would weaken only if prices find acceptance under $1,630. Alternatively, a move above $1,652 would invalidate the bearish divergence of the RSI seen on the hourly chart and open the doors for resistance at $$1,660.
Gold jumped by over 3 percent on Tuesday, confirming its biggest single-day gain since June 24. On that day, prices had risen by more than 4 percent on Brexit uncertainty.
The metal found love as the Fed cut interest rates by 50 basis points to contain the negative impact of the virus on the economy and financial markets, sending Treasury yields to record lows.
Hourly chart
4-hour chart
Trend: Correcting lower
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1643.17
|Today Daily Change
|7.33
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|1635.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1599.24
|Daily SMA50
|1570.79
|Daily SMA100
|1524.2
|Daily SMA200
|1486.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1649.38
|Previous Daily Low
|1585.08
|Previous Weekly High
|1689.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1562.94
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1624.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1609.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1597.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1559.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1533.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1661.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1687.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1726.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
