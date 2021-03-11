Gold Price Analysis: Extends two-day gain, 15-min chart shows inverse H&S breakout

- Gold's intraday chart shows scope for a stronger corrective rally.
- Macro factors, however, are aligned in favor of the bears.
Gold is trading near $1,730 per ounce, having risen from $1,680 to $1,720 in the previous two trading days.
The metal's 15-minute chart shows an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout, a bullish reversal pattern. The breakout has opened the doors for a rally to $1,764 – the target as per the measured move method.
The bullish bias would be invalidated if prices drop below the former hurdle-turned-support of the inverse H&S pattern.
President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan approved by Congress on Wednesday is expected to power the US economy to its strongest economic growth rate in 40 years. Further, it could amplify inflation concerns, strengthening the case for an early tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
If that happens, the yellow metal will likely face selling pressure. Gold has declined by nearly 9% this year with markets bringing forward the timing of the first Fed rate hike to December 2022 from 2024 in the wake of rising inflation expectations.
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|55959.93
|Today Daily Change
|84.79
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|55875.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|50785.67
|Daily SMA50
|44000.55
|Daily SMA100
|35650
|Daily SMA200
|24286.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|57396.76
|Previous Daily Low
|53032.7
|Previous Weekly High
|52646.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|43065.14
|Previous Monthly High
|58355.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|32336.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|55729.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|54699.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|53472.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|51070.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|49108.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57837.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59798.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|62201.1
EUR/USD turns lower from the 23.6% Fib retracement
EUR/USD is currently trading near 1.1920, representing a 0.10% drop on the day, having nearly tested 1.1932 during the overnight trade. That level marks the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pullback from 1.2349 to 1.1836. The short-term bias remains bearish with the 5- and 10-day Simple Moving Averages trending south and the 14-day Relative Strength Index hovering in the bearish territory below 50.
GBP/USD: 21-day SMA guards immediate upside above 1.3900
GBP/USD wavers around weekly top, fades upside momentum off-late. Sustained break of 10-day SMA, two-week-old falling trend line favor bulls. Bears will look for entries below three-month-old support line.
Dogecoin is at risk of plummeting, according to technicals
Dogecoin has been trading in a short-term downtrend, despite Mark Cuban's positive comments in the past two days. The digital asset is at risk of a significant drop if it can't stay above a critical support level.
Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox
Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.