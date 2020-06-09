Gold Price Analysis: Elliott Wave analysis shows the $1725.96 level is an important resistance zone

- Gold is over 1% higher as safe-haven demand picks up in the US session.
- The Elliott Wave 1-2 low is the resistance level to watch out for.
XAU/USD 4-hour chart
Gold has been pushing higher in the last couple of sessions and now the bulls have broken back above the USD 1700 per troy once level again. At the moment on the chart below the 200 Simple Moving average is providing some resistance as the bulls gain control.
The main resistance on the chart is the red horizontal line at USD 1725.96 per troy ounce. This is where the wave 1-2 low resides and if broken would negate the new longer Elliott five-wave pattern to the downside and insinuate the move is an ABC correction down to USD 1670.76 per troy ounce. The good news is it won't be too long till we find out as the market is only USD 10 away from the zone at the time of writing.
The indicators at the moment are looking bullish but there is a worrying sign on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI is showing a bearish failure swing. This is when the price makes a lower low wave and the indicator a higher high wave. This is pointed out by the red line on the RSI indicator. The MACD, however, is looking positive with the histogram in the green and the signal lines looking like they may move above the mid zone.
Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1716.62
|Today Daily Change
|18.10
|Today Daily Change %
|1.07
|Today daily open
|1698.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.06
|Daily SMA50
|1698.92
|Daily SMA100
|1643.81
|Daily SMA200
|1570.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1701.19
|Previous Daily Low
|1677.73
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1670.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1692.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1686.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1683.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1669.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1660.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1707.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1715.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1730.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
