Gold Price Analysis: Elliott Wave analysis shows the $1725.96 level is an important resistance zone

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • Gold is over 1% higher as safe-haven demand picks up in the US session.
  • The Elliott Wave 1-2 low is the resistance level to watch out for.

XAU/USD 4-hour chart

Gold has been pushing higher in the last couple of sessions and now the bulls have broken back above the USD 1700 per troy once level again. At the moment on the chart below the 200 Simple Moving average is providing some resistance as the bulls gain control. 

The main resistance on the chart is the red horizontal line at USD 1725.96 per troy ounce. This is where the wave 1-2 low resides and if broken would negate the new longer Elliott five-wave pattern to the downside and insinuate the move is an ABC correction down to USD 1670.76 per troy ounce. The good news is it won't be too long till we find out as the market is only USD 10 away from the zone at the time of writing. 

The indicators at the moment are looking bullish but there is a worrying sign on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI is showing a bearish failure swing. This is when the price makes a lower low wave and the indicator a higher high wave. This is pointed out by the red line on the RSI indicator. The MACD, however, is looking positive with the histogram in the green and the signal lines looking like they may move above the mid zone. 

Gold Elliott Wave Pattern

Additional levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1716.62
Today Daily Change 18.10
Today Daily Change %  1.07
Today daily open 1698.52
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1722.06
Daily SMA50  1698.92
Daily SMA100 1643.81
Daily SMA200 1570.48
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1701.19
Previous Daily Low 1677.73
Previous Weekly High 1745.12
Previous Weekly Low 1670.76
Previous Monthly High 1765.38
Previous Monthly Low 1670.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1692.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1686.69
Daily Pivot Point S1 1683.77
Daily Pivot Point S2 1669.02
Daily Pivot Point S3 1660.31
Daily Pivot Point R1 1707.23
Daily Pivot Point R2 1715.94
Daily Pivot Point R3 1730.69

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

