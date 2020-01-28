Gold Price Analysis: Consolidating in a pennant pattern

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Gold is trapped in a pennant pattern on the hourly chart. 
  • A breakout would allow a re-test of recent highs above $1,600.

Gold has largely been in a consolidation mode since Monday's early Asian session and is currently sidelined near $1,580.

The hourly chart shows the yellow metal is trapped in a pennant pattern. A bullish breakout would imply a continuation of the rally from the Jan. 24 low of $1,556 and would open the doors to re-test of the 2019 high of $1,611.

On the other hand, the pennant breakdown would allow a drop to the hourly chart support at $1,567. 

A pennant breakout looks likely, as the daily chart is reporting bullish conditions. 

Hourly chart

Trend: Neutral-to-bullish

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1581.78
Today Daily Change -0.99
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1582.77
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1554.01
Daily SMA50 1506.94
Daily SMA100 1499.56
Daily SMA200 1445.97
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1588.64
Previous Daily Low 1571.59
Previous Weekly High 1575.88
Previous Weekly Low 1546.4
Previous Monthly High 1525.1
Previous Monthly Low 1454.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1582.13
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1578.1
Daily Pivot Point S1 1573.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 1563.95
Daily Pivot Point S3 1556.31
Daily Pivot Point R1 1590.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 1598.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 1607.46

 

 

