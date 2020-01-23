Gold Price Analysis: Bears challenge 100-period SMA support on 4-hourly chart

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold drifts lower through the mid-European session on Thursday.
  • Bears now await a break below weekly lows, around $1546 region.

Gold failed to capitalize on the overnight intraday bounce and started retreating from the vicinity of a one-week-old ascending trend-channel support breakpoint.

The commodity edged lower through the mid-European session and is currently placed near 100-period SMA support on the 4-hourly chart, around the $1553 region.

Some follow-through selling, leading to a subsequent weakness below weekly lows – around the $1546 region – might now be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.

The precious metal then might extend its recent pullback from multi-year tops and accelerate the slide further towards monthly swing lows support near the $1536-35 region.

The downward trajectory could further get extended towards a previous strong horizontal resistance breakpoint, now turned support near the $1515-14 zone.

On the flip side, the mentioned support-turned-resistance, around the $1564-65 region might continue to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of $1568-69 area (weekly tops).

Gold 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1554.53
Today Daily Change -4.25
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 1558.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1544.99
Daily SMA50 1500.78
Daily SMA100 1497.64
Daily SMA200 1441.49
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1559.75
Previous Daily Low 1550.4
Previous Weekly High 1562
Previous Weekly Low 1536.35
Previous Monthly High 1525.1
Previous Monthly Low 1454.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1556.18
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1553.97
Daily Pivot Point S1 1552.87
Daily Pivot Point S2 1546.96
Daily Pivot Point S3 1543.52
Daily Pivot Point R1 1562.22
Daily Pivot Point R2 1565.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 1571.57

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

LIVE: ECB leaves policies unchanged, Lagarde optimistic

LIVE: ECB leaves policies unchanged, Lagarde optimistic

The European Central Bank left monetary policy unchanged but hawkish words from Mrs Lagarde are giving it a boost. EUR/USD recovering above 1.1100. Live

FOLLOW US LIVE

GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.31 after parliament seals Brexit

GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.31 after parliament seals Brexit

GBP/USD is trading above 1.31, consolidating its gains. The House of Lords gave its final seal to Brexit. Speculation ahead of the BOE's decision continues after upbeat data diminished chances for an imminent move.

GBP/USD News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Set for a dive before the next big bull market

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Set for a dive before the next big bull market

The first initiative comes from WhatsApp. Users of Facebook’s popular instant messaging application will be able to exchange Ether among themselves and other tokens that function over the ERC20 protocol.

Read more

Crude Oil Futures: Downside looks unabated

Crude Oil Futures: Downside looks unabated

Traders added around 8.3K contracts to their open interest positions on Wednesday, reversing two consecutive pullbacks. Volume, instead, prolonged the choppiness and shrunk  by around 115.3K contracts.

Read more

USD/JPY drops to fresh eight-day lows near 109.50

USD/JPY drops to fresh eight-day lows near 109.50

USD/JPY extends losses and trades close to an eight-day low near 109.50 in a relatively risk-off environment, with the media headlines full of the coronavirus as it spreads internationally. Bears can look to the golden ratio around mid-108s.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures