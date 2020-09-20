Gold: Next week's key macroeconomic events to keep an eye on

The troy ounce of the precious metal closed the week modestly higher at $1,950 but struggled to make a decisive move in either direction. Following its September policy meeting, the Federal Reserve kept its policy rate unchanged as expected and adopted a relatively more optimistic tone with regards to economic recovery. However, the greenback struggled to outperform its riavls and the US Dollar Index finished the week in the negative territory.
Coming up next week
On Monday, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell, Fed Governor Lael Brainard and NY Fed President John Williams will be delivering speeches. There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases on Tuesday.
On Wednesday and Thursday, FOMC Chairman Powell will be testifying before the US Senate. Additionally, the IHS Markit will release its Manufacturing and Services PMI reports for the eurozone and the US. On Friday, August Durable Goods Orders from the US will be looked upon for fresh catalysts.
Meanwhile, political developments in the US will be watched closely by the market participants.
Previewing next week's key events in the US, "numerous Fed officials will be speaking in the upcoming week, including the chair three times. The new forward guidance from the FOMC last week was quite dovish, and wording on QE was changed to make clear that a primary goal is to provide monetary stimulus broadly," said TD Securities analysts. "Early voting for the November 3 election will begin for several states over the coming week, including in key battlegrounds Michigan and Minnesota, as well as in Illinois and Virginia. Joe Biden maintains a sizable 7pp lead in national polling over President Trump ahead of the first presidential debate on September 29th."
Economic calendar
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1850 as US consumer sentiment beats
EUR/USD is trading under1.1850, off the previous levels as US consumer sentiment beat estimates with 78.9 points. The Fed refrained from adding more stimulus, supporting the dollar earlier in the week. Investors are eyeing fiscal stimulus talks.
GBP/USD falls as the EU reportedly objects Johnson's bill
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs. According to reports, the EU remains opposed to UK PM Johnson's controversial bill, which violates the Brexit accord.
XAU/USD struggles to move back above 100-hour SMA
Gold regained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous day's losses to over one-week lows. The commodity held on to its intraday gains and traded above the $1950 level through the mid-European session.
Ethereum hits Bitcoin's bid to lead the market
Bitcoin risks dominance after the strong rise of Ethereum. Technical indicators show some significant discrepancies keeping the stress on the board. Sentiment levels are improving and bordering on optimism.
After yesterday's JMMC meeting WTI settles near $40 per barrel
WTI has been through a rollercoaster this week. The liquid gold has been in a downtrend leading into the OPEC+ JMMC meeting and then reversed the whole move. At the meeting the group agreed to extend the compensation period for overproduction till the end of December.