Gold looks to close week flat below $1560

- Wall Street erases early gains after opening at record highs.
- US Dollar Index climbs to fresh multi-week highs.
- Consumer Confidence in US deteriorates slightly in January.
The XAU/USD pair climbed to a fresh daily high of $1560 in the early trading hours of the American session but struggled to preserve its momentum. As of writing, the pair was trading at $1556.85, adding 0.28% on a daily basis and looking to close the week flat.
USD looks to end the week on a strong note
The broad-based USD strength and the upbeat market mood on Friday keep the pair's upside limited. The data from the US showed that Housing Starts advanced to its highest reading in 13 years by rising 16.9% in December to help the USD outperform its rivals in the second half of the day.
Although the Federal Reserve announced that Industrial Production in US contracted by 0.3% in December, a surprise 0.2% increase in Manufacturing Production offset the negative impact of the uninspiring data. Finally, the Univesity of Michigan's Consumer Confidence Index edged lower to 99.1 in January (preliminary) from 99.2.
The US Dollar Index gained traction and rose to its highest level since the post-Christmas slump at 97.66. As of writing, the index was up 0.3% on the day at 97.60.
Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes opened at fresh record highs on Friday but retraced early gains to turn flat on the day and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated from daily highs to suggest that risk sentiment is turning neutral ahead of the weekend.
Technical levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1557.01
|Today Daily Change
|3.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1553.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1531.14
|Daily SMA50
|1492.81
|Daily SMA100
|1496.79
|Daily SMA200
|1436.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1558.15
|Previous Daily Low
|1548.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1611.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1540.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1525.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|1454.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1552.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1554.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1548.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1543.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1538.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1558.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1563.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1568.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.11 amid upbeat US data, trade concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11 after robust US housing figures and solid consumer sentiment figures were published. Earlier, the common currency suffered from the concerns of new US tariffs on the EU.
GBP/USD down 100 pips after UK retail sales badly disappoint, amid USD strength
GBP/USD has plunged below 1.3050 after UK retail sales badly disappointed with a fall of 0.6% in December, on top of downward revisions. Odds of a BOE cut have risen.
Crypto market hyperspace mode On
The secondary actors of the crypto-sphere awaken and rally hard. Leading coins battle with greater resistance at the gates of a full bullish market. The only risk is an over-shoot, but that sentiment remains neutral.
Gold looks to close week flat below $1560
The XAU/USD pair climbed to a fresh daily high of $1560 in the early trading hours of the American session but struggled to preserve its momentum.
USD/JPY: Losing bullish momentum but retaining gains
Chinese encouraging data kept markets in risk-on mode at the beginning of the day. The US January Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is seen at 99.3, matching December figure. USD/JPY holding at the upper end of its weekly range could correct lower.