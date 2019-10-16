Gold jumps to session tops, around $1490 level

- The prevalent cautions mood underpinned demand for traditional safe-haven assets.
- The USD on the defensive after weaker US retail sales data and remained supportive.
Gold jumped to fresh session tops, around the $1490 region in the last hour and has now recovered a major part of the overnight downfall.
Following a brief consolidation through the early North-American session, a combination of supporting factors helped the precious metal to regain some positive traction and quickly reverse an early dip to weekly lows.
Weaker US data prompts some intraday short-covering move
Against the backdrop of resurfacing US-China trade tensions, the prevalent cautious mood around equity markets was seen as one of the key factors underpinning demand for traditional safe-haven assets – including Gold.
This coupled with a subdued US Dollar demand, weighed down by the ongoing slide in the US Treasury bond yields, further underpinned demand for the dollar-denominated commodity and remained supportive of the uptick.
Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden spiked over the past hour or so followed the disappointing release of US retail sales data, which signalled a slowdown in consumer spending and fell in September for the first time in seven months.
The data reinforced market expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates again at its upcoming meeting on October 29-30 and further collaborated to the intraday short-covering bounce around the non-yielding yellow metal.
It, however, remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the uptick or the commodity once again meets with some fresh supply near the key $1500 psychological mark and remain confined within the recent trading range.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1489.06
|Today Daily Change
|8.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.54
|Today daily open
|1481.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1499.64
|Daily SMA50
|1507.39
|Daily SMA100
|1448.63
|Daily SMA200
|1372.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1497.95
|Previous Daily Low
|1477.29
|Previous Weekly High
|1516.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|1474.2
|Previous Monthly High
|1557.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|1464.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1485.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1490.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1472.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1464.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1452.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1493.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1506.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1514.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward highs after dismal US retail sales
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050 as the dollar loses ground amid poor data. Retail sales missed on most measures with the control group remaining flat. Optimism about Brexit also keeps the euro bid.
GBP/USD soars to five-month high on hopes for a Brexit deal
GBP/USD is trading above 1.28, the highest since May. Reports suggest that the DUP removed its objection to parts of the Brexit deal. Intense talks continue in Brussels and London. US retail sales missed expectations.
USD/JPY consolidates Tuesday's gains, trades around 108.70 ahead of US data
Market mood turns sour amid Brexit uncertainty on Wednesday. US Dollar Index stays relatively calm below 98.50. Coming up: September retail sales data from the United States (US).
Gold jumps to session tops, around $1490 level
Gold jumped to fresh session tops, around the $1490 region in the last hour and has now recovered a major part of the overnight downfall.
Bitcoin bulls surrender $8,000, more pain ahead
The cryptocurrency market is in the tailspin. Bitcoin's collapse below critical $8,000 triggered a host os sell-orders and affected the momentum of all major altcoins as well.