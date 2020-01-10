Gold hangs near weekly lows, NFP awaited

- Gold consolidated the recent sharp slide to one-week lows.
- Investors now seemed reluctant ahead of the US jobs report.
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Friday and remained well within the striking distance of weekly lows set in the previous session.
The de-escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remained supportive of the prevailing risk-on environment and was seen as one of the key factors weighing on traditional safe-haven assets, including gold.
The downside remains limited ahead of NFP
It is worth recalling that the prospect of war between the US and Iran became more unlikely after the US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signalled that there will be no further military action against the Islamic Republic.
Adding to this, the optimism over the US-China phase-one trade deal – expected to be signed next week – further boosted investors’ appetite for riskier assets and was evident from a positive tone around the global equity markets.
This coupled with some follow-through US dollar appreciation also played its part in exerting pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity. However, a mildly negative tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields helped limit losses for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Apart from this, investors' reluctance to place any aggressive bets ahead of Friday's closely watched US monthly jobs report – popularly known as NFP – could also be cited as one of the factors lending some support to the commodity, at least for now.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling, possibly below the weekly lows support near the $1540 region, before positioning for an extension of the recent pullback from multi-year tops set on Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1551.41
|Today Daily Change
|0.64
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1550.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1512.02
|Daily SMA50
|1486.82
|Daily SMA100
|1495.76
|Daily SMA200
|1429.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1561.38
|Previous Daily Low
|1540.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1553.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1510.85
|Previous Monthly High
|1525.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|1454.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1548.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1553.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1540.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1529.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1519.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1561.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1571.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1582.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battling 1.11 as tension mounts ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.11 as markets await the last Non-Farm Payrolls for 2019 which is expected to show an increase of 164K jobs. The Middle East is also eyed despite the de-escalation.
GBP/USD settles below 1.31 after parliament advances Brexit
GBP/USD is trading below 1.31 after parliament approved the Brexit Withdrawal Bill and as the BOE's Carney sounded more dovish. US Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.
Forex Today: Dollar dominant regardless on Mid-East, all-eyes on the Non-Farm Payrolls
The US dollar has been consolidating its gains ahead of the all-important Non-Farm Payrolls report for December. Economists expect an increase of around 164,000 and wages to rise by 3.1%.
Gold hangs near weekly lows, NFP awaited
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Friday and remained well within the striking distance of weekly lows set in the previous session.
USD/JPY trades side-ways around 109.50, awaits US NFP
USD/JPY is currently trading around 109.50 following a steep advance from the 107.65 lows of yesterday's business, subsequent to a de-escalation of the Iran/US conflict. The side trend is likely to extend into Europe ahead of the key US payrolls data.