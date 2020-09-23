Open interest in gold futures markets rose by around 1.6K contracts on Tuesday according to preliminary figures from CME Group. On the other hand, volume extended the choppiness and went down by around 114.3K contracts.
Gold could recede to the $1,860 region
Gold prices extended the downside on Tuesday amidst rising open interest, leaving the door open for the continuation of the ongoing move at least in the short-term horizon. That said, August’s low at $1,863 now emerges as the next potential target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
