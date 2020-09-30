Open interest in gold futures markets rose for the second straight session on Tuesday, this time by just 653 contracts, according to advanced figures from CME Group. In the other hand, volume reversed the previous build and drop by around 25.4K contracts.

Gold keeps targeting the $1,920 region

The yellow metal extended the optimism I the first half of the week and closed Tuesday’s session just below the key $1,900 barrier per ounce. The move was amidst rising open interest, which is supportive of further gains in gold in the short-term horizon.