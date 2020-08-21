CME Group’s advanced figures for Gold futures markets noted traders increased their open interest for the second session in a row, this time by just 418 contracts. Volume, on the other hand, reversed three consecutive daily builds and went down by around 64.2K contracts.

Gold looks to regain $2,000/oz

The ounce troy of gold is slowly recovering the ground lost in the wake of Wednesday sharp pullback. Thursday’s uptick in combination with rising open interest favours extra gains in the short-term horizon, always with the next target at the key $2,000 mark.