Open interest in gold futures markets rose for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, this time by almost 3K contracts in light of preliminary figures from CME Group. Volume too went up, now by nearly 182K contracts, reversing at the same time the previous drop.
Gold could recede to $1,850/oz
After testing tops around $1,960 on Wednesday, prices of Gold ended the session on the negative ground amidst rising open interest and volume. Against this, further pullbacks are now likely with the next support around $1,850 per ounce.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
