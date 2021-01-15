Gold Futures: Further consolidation likely

Traders increased their open interest positions by nearly 2K contracts on Thursday according to preliminary data from CME Group. In the same line, volume rose for the second session in a row, this time by around 37.1K contracts.
Gold looks side-lined below $1,900/oz
Gold prices charted an inconclusive session on Thursday amidst rising open interest and volume, exposing further consolidation at least in the very near-term. That said, the next hurdle of note remains at the $1,900 per ounce for the time being.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
