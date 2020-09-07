Gold Futures: Extra consolidation not ruled out

Open interest in Gold futures markets rose by around 6.2K contracts on Friday according to flash data from CME Group. In the same line, volume went up by nearly 1.7K contracts.
Gold points to further rangebound below $2,000/oz
The price of the ounce troy of the precious metal is seen extending the current consolidative mood below the $2,000 mark amidst Friday’s inconclusive price action and rising open interest and volume.
