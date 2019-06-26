Gold finds some support near $1400 mark, lacks follow-through

- US durable goods orders miss consensus estimates; previous month’s readings were also revised lower.
- The USD fails to preserve intraday gains on the back of dismal data and provided a minor lift in the last hour.
- The prevailing risk-on mood undermines demand for traditional safe-haven assets and capped the bounce.
Gold held on to its weaker tone through the early North-American session, albeit pared a part of its intraday slide to the $1400 neighbourhood post-US economic data.
The precious metal remained under some heavy selling pressure through the major part of European trading session on Wednesday and extended previous session's sharp pullback from multi-year tops, triggered by not so dovish comments by influential FOMC members.
This coupled with positive trade-related remarks by the US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin - though were rectified immediately, weighed on the commodity's perceived safe-haven status, further collaborating to the intraday slide back closer to the key $1400 psychological mark.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar failed to capitalize on its intraday up-move and started losing traction following the latest disappointment from US economic data - showing that durable goods orders fell by 1.3% in May, which eventually underpinned demand for the dollar-denominated commodity.
The recovery, however, lacked any strong follow-through amid positive mood around equity markets, though the downside now seems limited as investors might now refrain from placing any aggressive bets ahead of the Trump-Xi meeting on the sidelines of G20 summit later this week.
Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the mentioned handle before confirming that the commodity might have already formed a temporary top and positioning for any further corrective slide in the near-term.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1408.08
|Today Daily Change
|-15.42
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.08
|Today daily open
|1423.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1343.99
|Daily SMA50
|1306.35
|Daily SMA100
|1306.22
|Daily SMA200
|1275.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1438.66
|Previous Daily Low
|1412.19
|Previous Weekly High
|1411.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|1333
|Previous Monthly High
|1306.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1266.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1428.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1422.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1410.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1398.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1384.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1437.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1451.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1463.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses as Fed moderates message
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1350, consolidating losses. The Fed's Bullard and Chair Powell have conveyed a balanced message, boosting the greenback. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said 90% of the deal with China is done.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2700
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700. BOE Gov. Carney said the BOE may cut rates in case of a no-deal Brexit. Boris Johnson has rattled markets by saying leaving the EU by October 31st is "do or die."
USD/JPY: Bulls back in charge, re-takes 107.50
The less dovish rhetoric from a selection of Fed speakers overnight continues to aid the post-FOMC US dollar recovery, prompting the USD/JPY pair to retest the midpoint of the 107 handle despite negative Asian equities.
Gold finds some support near $1400 mark, lacks follow-through
Gold held on to its weaker tone through the early North-American session, albeit pared a part of its intraday slide to the $1400 neighbourhood post-US economic data.
Fed comments kill investors' buzz
Equity markets are looking a little flat on Wednesday after the Fed took the wind out of its sails and massaged expectations ahead of the July meeting