Gold falls to one-week lows, around $1485 region

- Intraday pickup in the USD demand prompted some fresh selling.
- Softer mood/sliding US bond yields helped limit any deeper losses.
Gold failed to capitalize on the early uptick to $1495 area and turned lower for the second consecutive session, dropping to over one-week low in the last hour.
Against the backdrop of growing optimism over a partial US-China trade deal, a modest US Dollar uptick since the early European session turned out to be one of the key factors that exerted some fresh downward pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.
Focus remains on the Fed
Apart from the USD strength, possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered below the overnight swing lows, around the $1490 region, further collaborated towards aggravating the intraday bearish pressure, though a combination of factors helped limit the downside.
A slightly softer tilt in the risk mood around equity markets underpinned the precious metal's perceived safe-haven demand. This coupled with Fed rate cut expectations and a sharp intraday slide in the US Treasury bond yields further extended some support to the non-yielding yellow metal.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming any further downside as investors start repositioning for the upcoming key event risk – the highly anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
Heading into the key event risk, Tuesday US economic docket – featuring the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and pending home sales data – might be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1487.37
|Today Daily Change
|-5.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|1492.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1494.39
|Daily SMA50
|1504.94
|Daily SMA100
|1464.43
|Daily SMA200
|1381.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1508.23
|Previous Daily Low
|1490.1
|Previous Weekly High
|1517.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|1481.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1557.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|1464.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1497.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1501.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1485.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1478.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1467.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1503.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1515.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1521.92
Gold falls to one-week lows, around $1485 region
