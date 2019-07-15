Gold erases daily upside, sits comfortably above $1400

- Wall Street stays flat on Monday as focus shifts to Q2 earnings.
- US Dollar Index recovers small part of last week's losses.
Despite a drop below the critical handle of $1400 last week, the troy ounce of the precious metal closed at $1415 but failed to push higher on Monday. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was trading at $1410, losing nearly $5 on a daily basis.
The greenback's modest recovery attempt on Monday seems to be making it difficult for the pair to gain traction. After posting a weekly loss of 0.5% amid the cautious commentary of the FOMC Chairman Powell's on the economic outlook at the semi-annual testimony before the Congress, the US Dollar Index is climbing higher toward the 97 mark today and was last up 0.2% on the day at 96.92.
Earlier today, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Empire State Manufacturing Index came in at 4.3 in July following June's disappointing reading of -8.6 and helped the greenback gather strength in the second half of the day.
On the other hand, major equity indexes in the U.S. are staying flat on Monday as investors are gearing up for the second quarter earnings figures and the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yield is correcting last week's upsurge, hinting at a mixed market sentiment that allows gold to limit its losses for the time being.
Technical levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1410.36
|Today Daily Change
|-5.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|1415.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1398.78
|Daily SMA50
|1340.22
|Daily SMA100
|1317.74
|Daily SMA200
|1288.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1416.82
|Previous Daily Low
|1403.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1427.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|1386.34
|Previous Monthly High
|1438.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|1306.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1411.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1408.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1407.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1398.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1393.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1420.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1425.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1434.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed around 1.1260 as recovery loses steam
The EUR/USD pair attempted to recover some ground but lost momentum around 1.1280, now near daily lows. Majors confined to tight intraday ranges amid a limited macroeconomic calendar, central banks’ pessimism.
GBP/USD accelerates decline after losing the 1.2550 level
The Sterling is among the weakest currencies, undermined by Brexit turmoil. GBP/USD extends decline to fresh daily lows. Dollar still down against most major rivals.
USD/JPY: unable to recoup the 108.00 level
Mixed Chinese data fell short of spooking growth concerns, Q2 GDP at 27 years low. Quiet macroeconomic start to the week in Europe and the US. USD/JPY short-term bearish as long as it remains below the 108.30 level.
Gold erases daily upside, sits comfortably above $1400
Despite a drop below the critical handle of $1400 last week, the troy ounce of the precious metal closed at $1415 but failed to push higher on Monday. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was trading at $1410, losing nearly $5 on a daily basis.
Forex Today: USD attempts a comeback, China growth slows, and Bitcoin recovers
The Chinese economy grew by 6.2% y/y in Q2, the weakest expansion in 27 years. Activity data showed a dramatic improvement, Antipodeans advanced further, Asian stocks traded mixed.