Gold ekes out gains as markets turn risk-off

  • Gold is flashing green amid risk-off tone in equities.
  • Renewed coronavirus scare has likely put a bid under haven assets.

Gold is finding love in Asia amid signs of risk aversion in the equity and currency markets. 

At press time, the yellow metal is trading at $1,570 per Oz, representing a 0.30% gain on the day.

Risk off

The futures on the S&P 500 are currently down 0.30% and so is the price of WTI oil. Japan’s Nikkei is also reporting a 0.10% drop. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen is drawing bids against the commodity dollars – AUD, NZD and CAD. 

The risk off sentiment could be associated with the renewed coronavirus fears triggered by a big jump in the coronavirus cases in China.

Hubei province reported 14,840 new cases earlier today – up significantly from Wednesday's figure of 1638. The caveat, however, is that the number now includes clinically diagnosed patients – those with symptoms, but yet to be tested positive. 

Markets may reassess the historical data with the new method. If the trend is found to be slowing, the risk sentiment may improve, weakening the bid tone around the yellow metal. 

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1570.46
Today Daily Change 3.20
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 1567.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1567.56
Daily SMA50 1532.23
Daily SMA100 1507.63
Daily SMA200 1463.44
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1570.52
Previous Daily Low 1561.99
Previous Weekly High 1594.01
Previous Weekly Low 1547.56
Previous Monthly High 1611.53
Previous Monthly Low 1517.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1565.25
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1567.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 1562.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 1558.06
Daily Pivot Point S3 1554.13
Daily Pivot Point R1 1571.19
Daily Pivot Point R2 1575.12
Daily Pivot Point R3 1579.72

 


 

AUD/USD reverses a steep drop to 0.6710 amid renewed China coronavirus fears

USD/JPY snaps two-day winning streak to sub-110 amid fresh coronavirus fears

Gold ekes out gains as markets turn risk-off

Signatures