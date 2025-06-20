- Gold remains highly sensitive to macro and geopolitical developments, with all eyes on the Israel-Iran conflict.
- The US Dollar whipsaws with traders weighing interest rate expectations against safe-haven demand.
- XAU/USD treads cautiously after President Trump announces a two-week deadline for his decision on Iran, limiting Gold’s declines as investors wait for the next big move.
Gold (XAU/USD) is weakening on Friday, trading around $3,355 at the time of writing, as the yellow metal extends its pullback from the weekly high near $3,452 recorded on Monday.
However, the broader macro backdrop still favours Gold in the medium term, with ongoing demand from central banks and persistent geopolitical risks offering support.
This week, the Federal Reserve (Fed), the European Central Bank (ECB), and the Bank of England (BoE) all delivered cautious monetary policy updates, underscoring the risk that interest rates may stay elevated for longer.
Still, the near-term pullback in the Gold price is driven by US Dollar (USD) strength, firm Treasury yields, and reduced Fed rate-cut expectations, all of which have limited XAU/USD appeal for now.
Additionally, US President Trump convened a second high-level Situation Room meeting on Thursday. Trump has given officials a two-week deadline to present viable military and diplomatic strategies.
Concerns are mounting, especially if tensions disrupt the Strait of Hormuz, a key energy chokepoint.
Daily digest market movers: Gold remains on edge as the US continues to drive sentiment
- The Fed, ECB, and BoE speakers all struck cautious tones throughout the week, with Gold weighing the implications of rising yields against its safe-haven appeal.
- The Fed held rates at the 4.25%–4.50% range, maintaining projections for two rate cuts later this year, though Chair Jerome Powell emphasized a data-dependent approach, citing persistent inflation and geopolitical uncertainty.
- The ECB made it clear that further cuts will depend on progress in inflation data.
- Meanwhile, the BoE voted 6–3 to keep its Bank Rate at 4.25%, with three members backing a 25-basis-point cut.
- Governor Andrew Bailey acknowledged that rate reductions are likely, but will be “gradual and carefully considered.”
- Iran’s expanding stockpile of enriched uranium has reignited global concerns, with the US and Israel reaffirming opposition to a nuclear-armed Iran.
- The Russian Foreign Ministry warned that any US military intervention in Iran would be “extremely dangerous” and could lead to “unpredictable negative consequences.” These statements were released on Thursday by numerous News Agencies.
- On Friday, Israeli Défense Minister Israel Katz declared that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei “cannot continue to exist,” intensifying geopolitical tensions in the region.
- Markets are digesting the implications of that meeting, which reportedly included evaluations of Iran’s fortified Fordow nuclear facility and potential pre-emptive strike options.
- Discussions are reportedly set to include Iran’s underground Fordow nuclear site, suggesting the possibility of direct US involvement.
- Roughly 20% of global Oil and Gas flows through the Strait of Hormuz. A disruption could spike Oil and energy prices. This could fuel inflation and pressure global central banks to leave interest rates higher for longer to tame rampant price pressures.
Technical analysis: Gold retreats, testing the 20-day SMA
XAU/USD price action reflects a deeper retracement of the April rally, with bulls failing to reclaim the $3,400 barrier and momentum indicators tilting lower.
The move comes as part of a broader Fibonacci retracement from the April swing low near $2,956 to the record high of $3,500.
After holding near the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level earlier this week, Gold has now broken below that support at $3,371, exposing lower retracement levels and weakening the short-term technical outlook.
With the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) being tested at $3,350, the next downside target lies at the 50-day SMA near $3,318, followed closely by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $3,292.
These levels represent the first major test of the rally's durability. A break below that zone could expose horizontal support near $3,200, which supported multiple lows in April and May.
Upside levels to watch include the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at $3,371, which now acts as resistance, and $3,400, a key psychological barrier.
Above that level, Gold faces the post-breakout high of $3,452, both of which rejected recent bullish attempts.
Only a sustained close above these levels would revive the bullish bias and reopen a path toward retesting the all-time high of $3,500.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator prints at 52 on the daily chart, gradually slipping lower and signaling waning buying pressure and bullish momentum.
While not yet in oversold territory, the indicator suggests buyers are backing off, leaving Gold vulnerable to deeper retracements.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to recovery gains above 1.1500 amid US Dollar pullback
EUR/USD holds its winning streak for the third successive day, holding firm above 1.1500 in the European session on Friday. The pair recovers as the US Dollar loses ground, possibly driven by a technical pullback and receding fears over a likely US military attack on Iran. Geopolitics remain in focus.
GBP/USD holds the rebound near 1.3500 despite weak UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD has found demand and retakes 1.3500 in European trading on Friday. The pair seems to have ignored the downbeat UK Retail Sales data for May. Broad US Dollar weakness, amid easing Middle East tensions, keeps the major underpinned.
Gold price struggles near weekly low amid fewer Fed rate cut bets, despite Middle East tensions
Gold price is seen consolidating its intraday losses to over a one-week low and trades just below the $3,350 level during the first half of the European session. The US Federal Reserve earlier this week trimmed the outlook for rate cuts in 2026 and 2027, which is seen acting as a tailwind for the US Dollar and undermining demand for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB demand wanes as holders offload meme tokens
Shiba Inu (SHIB) extends its decline at the time of writing on Friday after dropping nearly 5% so far this week. The on-chain data supports a correction ahead, as SHIB holders are unloading tokens amid the escalating Iran-Israel war.
In the Eurozone, inflation is also a monetary phenomenon
Monetary aggregates continue to be closely monitored by the European Central Bank (ECB), a sign that, despite the passage of time and the increasing complexity of financing circuits, quantitative theory remains relevant.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.