Gold eases from 6-day highs, clings to small daily gains above $1330

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Risk-off mood helps the precious metal gather strength on Thursday.
  • US Dollar Index posts small gains near 97.
  • 10-year US T-bond yield stays in red.

Supported by risk-off flows, the precious metal gathered strength and caused the XAU/USD pair climb to its highest level since June 7 at $1339 earlier today. However, with the trading action turning subdued in the absence of significant macroeconomic drivers, the pair pulled started to pull away from highs and was last seen posting small gains on the day near $1335.

The uncertainty surrounding the U.S.-China trade conflict and mixed headlines on the possibility of a meeting between U.S. President Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi at the G20 summit caused the market sentiment to turn sour in the second half of the week following a positive start. The 10-year Treasury bond yield, one of the reliable gauges of the market's risk perception, was last down 0.72% on a daily basis.

Nevertheless, major equity indexes in the U.S. started the day with modest gains on Thursday to suggest that the market sentiment could turn positive in the second half of the day and make it difficult for gold to find demand.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index is posting small gains above the 97 mark to further weigh on the pair. Today's data from the U.S. today showed that weekly jobless claims came in slightly higher than the market expectations in the week ending June 7 and both import and export prices declined in April but were largely ignored by the market participants.

Technical levels to watch for

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1335.31
Today Daily Change 1.75
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1333.56
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1301.9
Daily SMA50 1292.05
Daily SMA100 1300.08
Daily SMA200 1267.35
Levels
Previous Daily High 1338.45
Previous Daily Low 1326.2
Previous Weekly High 1348.12
Previous Weekly Low 1306.18
Previous Monthly High 1306.9
Previous Monthly Low 1266.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1333.77
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1330.88
Daily Pivot Point S1 1327.02
Daily Pivot Point S2 1320.48
Daily Pivot Point S3 1314.77
Daily Pivot Point R1 1339.27
Daily Pivot Point R2 1344.98
Daily Pivot Point R3 1351.52

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD flirts with 100-day MA support ahead of China data

EUR/USD flirts with 100-day MA support ahead of China data

EUR/USD is sitting on the 100-day moving average (MA) support of 1.1270 with investors awaiting the release of China’s industrial production and retail sales data for May. The pair closed below 1.1283 on Thursday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD on a back foot as traders await fresh clues from Carney's speech

GBP/USD on a back foot as traders await fresh clues from Carney's speech

With the latest political developments at the UK likely favoring a hard Brexit, investors await fresh clues from the BOE’s Carney for fresh impulse while the GBP/USD pair trades unmotivated ahead of the UK open on Friday.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY supported by positive S&P 500 futures despite geopolitical risks

USD/JPY supported by positive S&P 500 futures despite geopolitical risks

USD/JPY stands resilient and holds the downside near 108.25 region, in the face of the suspected attacks on two oil tankers that escalate US-Iran geopolitical rift, as a postive tone around the S&P 500 futures underpins. 

USD/JPY News

Gold nearing the year’s high amid US-Iran rift

Gold nearing the year’s high amid US-Iran rift

Safe havens including Gold are on the bids as a recent tussle between the US and Iran over 2 oil tankers’ blast in the Gulf of Oman turns serious. Traders look to China data dump for fresh impetus. 

Gold News

US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Happiness and caution

US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Happiness and caution

American consumer sentiment has consolidated at its best levels of the post-recession era after the volatility around the partial government shutdown in December and January.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location