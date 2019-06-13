Gold eases from 6-day highs, clings to small daily gains above $1330

- Risk-off mood helps the precious metal gather strength on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index posts small gains near 97.
- 10-year US T-bond yield stays in red.
Supported by risk-off flows, the precious metal gathered strength and caused the XAU/USD pair climb to its highest level since June 7 at $1339 earlier today. However, with the trading action turning subdued in the absence of significant macroeconomic drivers, the pair pulled started to pull away from highs and was last seen posting small gains on the day near $1335.
The uncertainty surrounding the U.S.-China trade conflict and mixed headlines on the possibility of a meeting between U.S. President Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi at the G20 summit caused the market sentiment to turn sour in the second half of the week following a positive start. The 10-year Treasury bond yield, one of the reliable gauges of the market's risk perception, was last down 0.72% on a daily basis.
Nevertheless, major equity indexes in the U.S. started the day with modest gains on Thursday to suggest that the market sentiment could turn positive in the second half of the day and make it difficult for gold to find demand.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index is posting small gains above the 97 mark to further weigh on the pair. Today's data from the U.S. today showed that weekly jobless claims came in slightly higher than the market expectations in the week ending June 7 and both import and export prices declined in April but were largely ignored by the market participants.
Technical levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1335.31
|Today Daily Change
|1.75
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1333.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1301.9
|Daily SMA50
|1292.05
|Daily SMA100
|1300.08
|Daily SMA200
|1267.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1338.45
|Previous Daily Low
|1326.2
|Previous Weekly High
|1348.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1306.18
|Previous Monthly High
|1306.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1266.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1333.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1330.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1327.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1320.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1314.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1339.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1344.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1351.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 100-day MA support ahead of China data
EUR/USD is sitting on the 100-day moving average (MA) support of 1.1270 with investors awaiting the release of China’s industrial production and retail sales data for May. The pair closed below 1.1283 on Thursday.
GBP/USD on a back foot as traders await fresh clues from Carney's speech
With the latest political developments at the UK likely favoring a hard Brexit, investors await fresh clues from the BOE’s Carney for fresh impulse while the GBP/USD pair trades unmotivated ahead of the UK open on Friday.
USD/JPY supported by positive S&P 500 futures despite geopolitical risks
USD/JPY stands resilient and holds the downside near 108.25 region, in the face of the suspected attacks on two oil tankers that escalate US-Iran geopolitical rift, as a postive tone around the S&P 500 futures underpins.
Gold nearing the year’s high amid US-Iran rift
Safe havens including Gold are on the bids as a recent tussle between the US and Iran over 2 oil tankers’ blast in the Gulf of Oman turns serious. Traders look to China data dump for fresh impetus.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Happiness and caution
American consumer sentiment has consolidated at its best levels of the post-recession era after the volatility around the partial government shutdown in December and January.