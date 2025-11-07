Gold (XAU/USD) maintains its bid tone above the $4,000 psychological mark through the first half of the European session on Friday, though it remains below the overnight swing high amid mixed cues. Concerns about the economic risks stemming from a prolonged US government shutdown, along with the uncertainty over the legality of US President Donald Trump's tariffs, temper investors' appetite for riskier assets. This is evident from a weaker tone around the equity markets and drives safe-haven flows towards the precious metal.

Meanwhile, a private sector survey showed on Thursday that the US economy shed jobs in October. This keeps the door open for more rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and turns out to be another factor acting as a tailwind for the non-yielding Gold. However, the emergence of some US Dollar (USD) buying acts as a headwind for the yellow metal. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop favors bullish traders and backs the case for additional intraday gains for the XAU/USD pair, which seems poised to register modest weekly gains.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold is underpinned by reviving safe-haven demand and renewed Fed rate cut bets

The longest-ever US government shutdown continues for the 38th day on Friday amid a congressional impasse, fueling economic concerns. In fact, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the government shutdown could slice between 1.0 and 2.0% off Gross Domestic Product in the fourth quarter.

A resolution appears no closer after Democrats signaled that they were prepared to block GOP plans to force a vote on Friday after failing to pass the funding bill 14 times. Moreover, the uncertainty surrounding the legality of US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs supports the safe-haven Gold.

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday grilled lawyers over tariffs imposed under a 1977 emergency powers law. Even conservative justices expressed skepticism over presidential powers in the matter. This adds a layer of uncertainty in the markets and underpins the bullion during the Asian session.

Data from workforce analytics company Revelio Labs showed that 9,100 jobs were lost in October, and government payrolls fell by 22,200 positions. Adding to this, an estimate from the Chicago Federal Reserve suggests that the unemployment rate edged up last month, suggesting a deteriorating labor market.

According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, traders are currently pricing in a 67% chance of another interest rate cut by the Fed in December, up from 60% a week ago. This led to the overnight downfall in the US Dollar and dragged it to the weekly low, which further benefits the non-yielding bullion.

The supporting factors, to a larger extent, offset the emergence of some USD dip-buying and back the case for a further appreciating move for the XAU/USD pair. Traders now look to the release of the Preliminary University of Michigan US Consumer Sentiment Index for a short-term impetus.

Gold could accelerate the positive move once $4,020-4,030 immediate hurdle is cleared decisively

The overnight breakout through a descending trend-line hurdle extending from last Friday and a subsequent move beyond a confluence – comprising the 100 and the 200-hour Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) – favors the XAU/USD bulls. However, neutral oscillators on the daily/4-hour charts and the commodity's inability to find acceptance above the $4,000 mark warrant some caution before positioning for further gains. Hence, any subsequent move up might continue to face some resistance near the $4,020-4,030 area, which, if cleared decisively, should pave the way for a move beyond the $4,045-4,050 resistance and allow the Gold price to reclaim the $4,100 mark.

On the flip side, the $3,975-3,965 region now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the weekly low, around the $3,929-3,928 zone. Some follow-through selling could make the Gold vulnerable to weaken further below the $3,900 mark and retest the October monthly swing low, around the $3,886 area. A convincing break below the latter would be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for the resumption of the recent corrective decline from the all-time peak.