- Gold extends record-breaking rally to a fresh all-time high near $3,675, trading around $3,640 on Tuesday.
- Markets fully price in a September Fed rate cut after weaker-than-expected NFP, with a 25 bps move seen as certain.
- XAU/USD is consolidating just below record highs on the 1-hour chart, with RSI divergence signaling momentum fatigue.
Gold (XAU/USD) surged to a fresh all-time high near $3,675 on Tuesday before paring most of its intraday gains. The metal was last seen trading around $3,640, easing after its latest push into record territory.
The rally found fresh fuel after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its preliminary benchmark revision, showing payrolls were overstated by 911,000 jobs through March 2025. The sharp downward adjustment underlined that the labor market has been cooling more significantly than initially reported, lending weight to dovish Fed bets. However, with much of the weakness already priced in, Gold pared gains as the Greenback rebounded on short-covering and Treasury yields ticked higher.
A broadly weaker US Dollar (USD) has amplified the rally, making Gold more attractive for overseas buyers. At the same time, a string of disappointing US labor market readings has strengthened bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut borrowing costs at its September 16-17 meeting. The prospect of easier monetary policy continues to underpin demand for bullion, keeping the downside cushioned.
Steady central bank purchases are adding another layer of support, as major reserve holders diversify away from the US Dollar. Also, concerns over global trade frictions linked to US tariffs, alongside broader geopolitical tensions, are bolstering safe-haven flows into Gold. Meanwhile, uncertainty over the Fed’s independence amid growing political pressure has heightened market anxiety. Altogether is helping to sustain demand for Gold amid broader risk aversion.
Market movers: Markets eye US CPI, PPI as Fed rate cut bets mount
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, fell to a seven-week low — its weakest level since July 24 — before stabilizing near 97.66 at the time of writing. However, the index remains under pressure from a dovish Fed outlook, with markets expecting the central bank to prioritize maximum employment over price stability within its dual mandate, given that monetary policy is still moderately restrictive.
- US Treasury yields stabilized across the curve after a four-day slump that dragged rates to multi-month lows. The benchmark 10-year yield is holding around 4.06%, while the 30-year is hovering near 4.72% and the rate-sensitive 2-year yield sits at 3.50%. The recent drop in yields underscores the view that the US economy is losing momentum, adding pressure on the Fed to ease monetary policy sooner rather than later.
- Markets remain fully priced for a 25-basis-point rate cut at the September 16-17 meeting, but odds of a larger 50 bps move have risen to around 11% following the weak Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, up from near zero just a week earlier, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Futures are also pricing in nearly 75 bps of cuts by year-end and about 140 bps of easing over the next twelve months, as per a report from BHH Marketview.
- Multiple explosions were reported in Qatar’s capital, Doha, on Tuesday, with smoke seen rising over the Katara district. An Israeli official told Axios that the incident was an assassination operation targeting senior Hamas leaders. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet security agency later acknowledged carrying out a strike against Hamas leadership abroad, though they did not immediately specify which officials were targeted.
- France's Prime Minister François Bayrou lost a confidence motion in parliament on Monday, as widely expected, paving the way for his resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron's office said he would accept Bayrou's resignation and appoint a new prime minister in the coming days – his fourth prime minister since the June 2024 snap parliamentary election.
- US President Donald Trump signaled on Sunday readiness to launch a “second phase” of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine. EU foreign policy chief António Costa confirmed on Monday that the bloc is preparing its 19th sanctions package in close coordination with Washington.
- All eyes are on the US Producer Price Index (PPI) due Wednesday, followed by the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday, which will be key for the Fed’s monetary policy path. Markets are looking for signs of disinflation, with forecasts pointing to only modest monthly gains. A softer set of readings would further cement expectations of rate cuts next week, while any upside surprise could temper dovish bets and weigh on Gold.
Technical analysis: XAU/USD consolidates near $3,650 as RSI divergence flashes caution
Gold (XAU/USD) is consolidating just below its record peak near $3,675 reached earlier on Tuesday, with intraday price action showing a tight range above $3,640 support. The 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $3,613 and the 100-hour SMA at $3,581 are sloping higher, highlighting the underlying bullish bias.
Momentum indicators, however, are showing early signs of fatigue. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 67 on the 1-hour chart is flirting with overbought territory and has formed a bearish divergence, with price making higher highs while RSI records lower highs. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the same chart is still in positive territory, though its histogram shows waning strength, hinting at consolidation before the next leg higher.
A sustained break above $3,660 would pave the way for an advance toward $3,680–$3,700, while immediate support rests at $3,640. Below that, the 50-hour SMA at $3,613 and the $3,600 handle are key levels, followed by the 100-hour SMA at $3,581 and $3,575 as deeper downside cushions.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1700 post-US PPI
EUR/USD trades in a vacillating price action and hovers around the 1.1700 neighbourhood amid the equally inconclusive performance of the US Dollar on Wednesday. In the meantime, the pair remained mostly apathetic after US Producer Prices came in short of initial estimates in August.
Gold clings to daily gains around $3,650
Gold resumes its uptrend following Tuesday’s hiccup, revisiting the $3,650 zone per troy ounce following the release of US Producer Prices. In the meantime, the US Dollar trades in an irresolute fashion and US yields retreat across different time frames.
GBP/USD stays range-bound near 1.3550
GBP/USD clocks humble gains, although it still trades below the 1.3550 zone on Wednesday, all in response to the lack of clear direction in the Greenback and the widespread cautious stance in the FX universe. Attention shifts to Thursday's release of US CPI data amid speculation of a rate cut by the Fed as soon as next week.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin reclaims $112,000, Ethereum and XRP eye mid-week rebound
Bitcoin rises above $112,000 as the broader crypto market middle recovers. Ethereum extends sideways trading above key support as ETH ETFs break six-day outflow streak. XRP is on the verge of a technical breakout, eyeing $3.35 in the short-term and the $3.66 record high in the medium-term.
Why India still matters despite tariffs and tensions
India remains one of the world’s most compelling growth markets — a $4 trillion economy with demographics, digitization, and capital-market depth that global investors crave for diversification. But the halo comes with sharper edges.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.