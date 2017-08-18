Gold consolidates just below $1300 mark, on track for highest weekly close since Oct. 2016

Gold consolidates just below $1300 mark, on track for highest weekly close since Oct. 2016By Haresh Menghani
Gold seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading range, in the region of yearly tops around the $1295 level.
The precious metal traded with a positive bias for the third consecutive session on Friday and the up-move was being supported by deteriorating investors' risk appetite, following a terrorist attack in Spain and political uncertainty in the US.
Meanwhile, skepticism over the US President Donald Trump's ability to push through pro-growth economic policies had been weighing on the US Dollar and further benefitting dollar-denominated commodities - like gold.
• US: Political chaos continues – Rabobank
Moreover, diminishing prospects for additional Fed rate hike action in 2017, especially after the FOMC meeting minutes released on Wednesday, remained supportive of growing demand for the non-yielding yellow metal.
With today's up-move, the commodity has now recovered weekly losses and is on course to build on last week's strong gains. The metal remains on track to end on a positive note for the second consecutive week and could also register its highest weekly close since late October.
Technical levels to watch
Bullish momentum beyond the $1300 handle could get extended towards $1306-07 horizontal resistance, above which the commodity is likely to aim towards testing its next major hurdle near the $1335-36 region in the near-term.
On the flip side, $1290 level now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken could extend the corrective slide towards $1280 level en-route $1274-72 important support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.