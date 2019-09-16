Gold consolidates daily gains, just above $1500 mark

- Escalating geopolitical tensions boosted the commodity’s safe-haven appeal.
- A modest USD uptick/US-China trade optimism kept a lid on any strong gains.
- The focus remains glued to this week’s highly anticipated FOMC policy meeting.
Gold held steady above the key $1500 psychological mark through the mid-European session on Monday and was seen consolidating the weekly bullish gap of around 1%.
Drone strikes on the world's two largest crude-processing facilities in Saudi Arabia heightened tensions in the Middle East and provided a strong boost to traditional safe-haven assets - including Gold - on the first trading day of a new week.
Diverging factors failed to provde fresh impetus
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebel group claimed responsibility for the attack, which knocked out more than 5% of global oil supply, but the US pointed the finger directly at Iran and triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade.
The global flight to safety was further reinforced by a sharp downfall in the US Treasury bond yields, which provided an additional boost to the non-yielding yellow metal and remained supportive of the strong bid tone on Monday.
However, a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand, which tends to drive flows away from dollar-denominated commodities like Gold, coupled with the recent encouraging US-China trade developments kept a lid on any strong follow-through
Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets, rather preferred to stay on the sidelines ahead of critical monetary policy update from major central banks this week, which further collaborated to a subsequent range-bound action.
The Fed is expected to cut interest rates at the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday and will be followed by BoJ, BoE and SNB policy meetings on Thursday, which might dictate the next leg of a directional move for the metal.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1503.2
|Today Daily Change
|14.60
|Today Daily Change %
|0.98
|Today daily open
|1488.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1515.64
|Daily SMA50
|1474.47
|Daily SMA100
|1400.96
|Daily SMA200
|1346.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1509.05
|Previous Daily Low
|1486
|Previous Weekly High
|1523.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1484.9
|Previous Monthly High
|1554.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|1400.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1494.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1500.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1480.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1471.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1457
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1503.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1517.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1526.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1000 amid fears of US-EU trade war, mid-East flare-up
EUR/USD continues easing toward the critical support, a as fears of US tariffs against the EU and the fallout from the attack on Saudi oil installations weighs. Little data scheduled for today will leave sentiment in control.
GBP/USD drops to around 1.2450 amid Brexit talks
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2450, lower. UK PM Johnson has met EC Commission President Juncker to discuss Brexit. Tensions in the Middle-East and uncertainty ahead of the Fed impact markets.
USD/JPY looking to close the bearish opening gap amid risk-off
USD/JPY gapped down to 107.44 on Monday’s open as risk appetite is diminished following the attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. The spot now trades near 107.80, aiming to close the bearish opening gap ahead of a big week.
Gold consolidates daily gains, just above $1500 mark
Gold held steady above the key $1500 psychological mark through the mid-European session on Monday and was seen consolidating the weekly bullish gap of around 1%.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Altcoins’ pre-season knocks on doors
As is customary in the Cryptocurrencies market, weekend trading results in significant movements. On this occasion, it is the Altcoin segment – and especially Ethereum – that opens Monday's session with a considerable gain over Friday's close.